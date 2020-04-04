In a corner of Central Park, music in a coronavirus world

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — In a time of unknown and apprehension, they sought to bring some peace.

In a corner of Decatur’s Central Park on Saturday afternoon, Stephen Rigg and Josh Bailey provided an impromptu performance filled with worship music.

“If anybody happened to walk by and needed some encouragement, hopefully we could do that for them,” Bailey said.

Within a few minutes, the duet had people driving by near the stage listening. The singer and guitarist made sure they kept the required 6-feet distance from each other and their audience of no more than 10 people, thanks to coronavirus pandemic recommendations.

Audience member Beth Romack said she isn’t much of a singer, but instead came to pray with the musicians.

“I don’t see why the church can’t meet like this,” she said. “We’re not going to be kissing or hugging. We’re just worshiping.”

The plan was to play for a short time. “As long as his fingers hold out,” Rigg said. “It’s kind of cold for the guitar.”