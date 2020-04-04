You are the owner of this article.
In a corner of Central Park, music in a coronavirus world
In a corner of Central Park, music in a coronavirus world

Stephen Rigg, left, and Josh Bailey sing worship music on Saturday in Central Park. Passersby listened to the impromptu performance.

 JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — In a time of unknown and apprehension, they sought to bring some peace. 

In a corner of Decatur’s Central Park on Saturday afternoon, Stephen Rigg and Josh Bailey provided an impromptu performance filled with worship music.

“If anybody happened to walk by and needed some encouragement, hopefully we could do that for them,” Bailey said.

Within a few minutes, the duet had people driving by near the stage listening. The singer and guitarist made sure they kept the required 6-feet distance from each other and their audience of no more than 10 people, thanks to coronavirus pandemic recommendations.

Audience member Beth Romack said she isn’t much of a singer, but instead came to pray with the musicians.

rigg_stephen-040520-2.jpg

Stephen Rigg, left, and Josh Bailey sing worship music on Saturday in Central Park.

“I don’t see why the church can’t meet like this,” she said. “We’re not going to be kissing or hugging. We’re just worshiping.”

The plan was to play for a short time. “As long as his fingers hold out,” Rigg said. “It’s kind of cold for the guitar.”

Rigg said he has brought a keyboard to play at various parks throughout the city from time to time. Saturday’s performance was the first for Bailey.

The music was a list of praise and worship music they often sing at their home church, Tabernacle Baptist Church.

The motivation behind the small concert was to reveal their own hope for the future. “God is still in control and we believe that,” Bailey said.

“We’ve been praying with them,” Rigg said about those who stop by. “Praying for the city, the state and the nation.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983.

