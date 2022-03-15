 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Irish dance group Velocity set to step on Kirkland Fine Arts Center stage

Velocity Irish Dance

DECATUR — Two of the fastest feet in the world are coming to Decatur.

James Devine, Guinness World Record holder as the fastest dancer, and the Velocity Irish Dance group will be on stage at 7:30 p.m. March 25, in Millikin University's Kirkland Fine Arts Center.

In May 1998, Devine established the world record for “The Fastest Feet in the World” with an astonishing 38 taps in one second.

World Champion Irish dancer David Geaney completes the duo as they perform with other dancers, live musicians and a DJ for the fast-paced show.

“It’s kind of a modest version of earnestly tracing the evolution of Irish music and dance,” he said about the performance.

The show begins by highlighting the oldest Irish forms of entertainment with no musical instruments, only household items. Then it moves on to bring the Gaelic or traditional Irish music to the stage. The dancing masters then join the show. “Who were essentially the first teachers of Irish dancing,” Geaney said.

Irish dancing became an important genre in competitions, introducing the world theaters to the professionals, such as River Dance. Social media has given the dancing more exposure.

“It’s very much a history lesson,” Geaney said about the show. “A journey down through the evolution of Irish music and dance.”

The 10-member cast will perform the 90-minute show featuring humor as well as music. “We’ve got an excellent line of musicians,” Geaney said.

Professional, yet non-traditional, performers include a Spanish percussionist, cellist, and a DJ. However, Irish music is the focus of the show, bringing its lively sounds.

“At the heart of Velocity is rhythm and speed,” Geaney said. “I’ve got some of the best musicians behind me. And I’m known for always wanting to go fast.”

Velocity began in 2015 as a video project. Geaney and Devine focused on speed with their tap dancing. Their performances and eventual competitions led them to Broadway in New York City. The pandemic, however, brought them back to social media. “But we’re finally back on the road,” Geaney said.

Velocity’s live performances include the audience, according to Geaney. “You have no choice but to be clapping along,” he said.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

