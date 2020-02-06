ISU Red Note Music Festival begins Monday

NORMAL — The 13th annual Red Note Music Festival begins at 8 p.m. Monday at Illinois State University’s Kemp Recital Hall.

The weeklong event features performances of contemporary concert music.

The Monday performance is by Illinois State students and faculty, and features the work of guest composers Stacy Garrop and David Rakowski.

The events for Tuesday are a performance by Transient Canvas at 11 a.m. and by the NOW Ensemble at 8 p.m.

The NOW Ensemble and Transient Canvas present a concert of premieres by the participants in the RED NOTE New Music Festival Composition Workshop at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

The festival concludes with a concert featuring the Illinois State University Wind Symphony and Illinois State University choruses at 8 p.m. on Thursday. That concert includes performances of entries from the event’s composition contest. General admission tickets are $10, $6 for seniors and students, and are available via Ticketmaster.

All other events are free and open to the public.

