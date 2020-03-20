It's noon. You may be trapped at home wondering which music streaming service sounds the best. So were we.

The good thing about being trapped at home due to the novel coronavirus is that you can play music while you work. The bad thing is that you can play music while you work. The sound from streaming services just isn’t all that it can be. We listened to the same song on the four main free streaming services through computer speakers and headphones.

How we did it: The computer speakers are the UFi UCube ($150), the best-sounding computer speaker you have ever heard that is, sadly, no longer made. Headphones used are the Grado RS-1 ($695) over-the-ear cans. The same track was used on all four services, “Tinseltown” by Billy Woods, mostly because it’s a deep cut by just about the best rapper extant right now. So go listen. Rap is also the nation’s predominant pop cultural influence. We also listened with a civilian, because audio nerds hear stuff that regular folks don’t really care about. Differences were consistent between nerd and regular person, who needed even less time to discern differences.