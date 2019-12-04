Join carolers before Saturday's Christmas parade

DECATUR — Christmas carols add more fun to the festive season.

Art Farm owner Peggy Baity wanted to invite the community to carol with her before the annual Christmas Parade on Saturday. The parade steps off at 4:30 p.m.

“We want people to make a joyful noise,” she said. “But you don’t have to sing like Aretha Franklin.”

Carolers will meet at 3:30 p.m. in front of the Art Farm, across the street from Central Park. No registration is required. “Just show up,” Baity said.

Lyrics will be provided for eight traditional songs such as “Silent Night,” “Jingle Bells,” “Frosty the Snowman” and “Let There Be Peace on Earth.”

“If we bust through them real quick, we’ll do them all again,” Baity said.

Simple songs were chosen not only for those singing, but also for any instrumentalist wanting to perform. Children are encouraged to bring their musical or band instruments, such as trumpets, bells, or guitar. “They should know the old standbys,” she said.

