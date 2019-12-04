You are the owner of this article.
Join carolers before Saturday's Christmas parade
MEMORY LANE: Christmas caroling (copy)

December 1988 file photo: Carolers sing during the Christmas season.

 H&R FILE PHOTO

DECATUR — Christmas carols add more fun to the festive season.

Art Farm owner Peggy Baity wanted to invite the community to carol with her before the annual Christmas Parade on Saturday. The parade steps off at 4:30 p.m.

“We want people to make a joyful noise,” she said. “But you don’t have to sing like Aretha Franklin.”

Carolers will meet at 3:30 p.m. in front of the Art Farm, across the street from Central Park. No registration is required. “Just show up,” Baity said.

Lyrics will be provided for eight traditional songs such as “Silent Night,” “Jingle Bells,” “Frosty the Snowman” and “Let There Be Peace on Earth.”

“If we bust through them real quick, we’ll do them all again,” Baity said.

Simple songs were chosen not only for those singing, but also for any instrumentalist wanting to perform. Children are encouraged to bring their musical or band instruments, such as trumpets, bells, or guitar. “They should know the old standbys,” she said.

This year is the first time Christmas music will be sung outside of the Art Farm. Baity said she appreciates holiday tradition. She grew up going Christmas caroling for her December birthday parties. “We always had a good time,” she said.

Carolers should dress warmly for singing outdoors; however, hot chocolate will also be for sale. Proceeds will go towards a charity to be determined later.

Baity is hoping for a large crowd of carolers to beat the Guinness Book of World Records set in December 2018. The record number of 1,880 carolers met in the town of Portsmouth, Ohio.

The local crowd of carolers will gather in front of the Art Farm throughout their appearance.

“It is the perfect place to do this. The corner of Franklin and Park Street is always crowded. So they have to hear us,” Baity said about the caroling. “Besides, if we run out of room, we can go across the street to the park.”

Decatur Area Arts Council Christmas Card Lane

If You Go

WHAT: Christmas Caroling at the Art Farm

WHEN: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7

WHERE: Art Farm, 252 N. Park St., Decatur

COST: Free

ON THE WEB: artfarmdecatur.com

