Juneteenth celebration planned at the Devon Amphitheater

DECATUR —
Juneteenth Multicultural Celebration will be from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 19, at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in Decatur.
The family-friendly event will begin with a community picnic catered by
Vinnie's Barbee Q. The first 200 attendees will eat for free.
Reservations are being accepted for local vendors to display their products. Musical groups and soloists can apply to compete for cash prizes. A youth poem writing contest will also be featured with the theme of what Juneteenth means to the young writer.
The entertainment lineup consists of Smooth Times Band, Dynamic Threat Dance Team, Decatur Show Choir Complex, Battle of the Choir Music Competitors, and area youth poem winners.
For more information or to inquire about entry in to any of the contests, email
2022juneteenthinfo@gmail.com or visit the page on Facebook.
House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., left, celebrates with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and members of the Congressional Black Caucus after passage of the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act that creates a new federal holiday to commemorate June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people after the Civil War, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 17, 2021. It's the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was created in 1983. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
