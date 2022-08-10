Kansas concert canceled at Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater

DECATUR — The Kansas concert with special guests Blue Oyster Cult scheduled for Friday, Aug.12, at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in Decatur, has been cancelled.
According to the venue's directors, several members of the band Kansas and its touring organization have tested positive for, and are experiencing symptoms from, COVID-19.
The Devon administration plan to reschedule the show. Information will be publicized as it is available.
