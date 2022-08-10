 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kansas concert canceled at Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater

DECATUR — The Kansas concert with special guests Blue Oyster Cult scheduled for Friday, Aug.12, at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in Decatur, has been cancelled.

According to the venue's directors, several members of the band Kansas and its touring organization have tested positive for, and are experiencing symptoms from, COVID-19.

Macon County Conservation District award nearly $3M in grant funds

The Devon administration plan to reschedule the show. Information will be publicized as it is available.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

