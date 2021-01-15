Kool & the Gang to kick off summer at The Devon

DECATUR — The seats may be covered in snow now, but it will be even cooler when the The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater celebrates the start of its summer concert season in May.
The Decatur Park District announced Friday that Kool & The Gang will perform on Saturday, May 22, in the Nelson Park concert venue.
The R&B and pop band is known for creating 1970’s and 1980’s hits such as “Celebration,” “Ladies Night” and “Cherish.” The band performed during the 2015 Decatur Celebration.
Ticket prices range from $30 to $75. Taxes and fees will be applied.
1 Devon G Buffett Amphitheater 5.16.19.jpg
2 Reimer_Tim 5.16.19.jpg
3 The Devon reserved seating 5.23.19.jpg
4 The Devon Stage 2 5.16.19.jpg
5 The Devon green room 5.23.19.jpg
6 The Devon concession stand 1 5.23.19.jpg
7 The Devon concession stand 2 5.23.19.jpg
8 stage 5.23.19.jpg
9 The Devon Stage 3 5.16.19.jpg
10 The Devon Stage 5.16.19.jpg
11 The Devon levels 5.16.19.jpg
12 The Devon advertising 5.23.19.jpg
13 The Devon advertising 2 5.23.19.jpg
14 The Devon VIP Box 5.16.19.jpg
15 The Devon entrance 5.23.19.jpg
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
17 Wilcott_Mike 5.16.19.jpg
18 Stock_Brett 5.16.19.jpg
Tickets will be on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 12, at devonamphitheater.com, or by calling the Decatur Park District administration office at (217) 422-5911.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only three people at a time will be allowed in the lobby of the administration building for in-person sales at 620 E. Riverside Ave.
As the season grows closer, Mike Wilcott, general manager of the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, will be providing surprise announcements of the upcoming season until mid-February. He will be disclosing information on headliners, the $5 Friday series and special offerings.
The 2021 shows will reopen the outdoor concert venue after what would have been The Devon’s second season in 2020.
“It will be kind of a re-grand opening,” Wilcott said.
The first season in 2019 was a success with popular national acts, such as country artist Scotty McCreery, R&B artist Brian McKnight and classic rock band .38 Special. It closed the season with sold-out performance by Trace Adkins.
“We want to provide programming with the same quality that we did in year one,” Wilcott said. “It was well received.”
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
Braden_Ron 5.24.19.jpg
crowd_Devon 2 5.24.19.jpg
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
Devon Amphitheater 2 5.24.19.JPG
Devon Amphitheater 3 5.24.19.JPG
Devon Amphitheater 4 5.24.19.JPG
Devon Amphitheater 5 5.24.19.JPG
Devon Amphitheater 6 5.24.19.JPG
Devon Amphitheater 7 5.24.19.JPG
Devon Amphitheater 8 5.24.19.JPG
Devon Amphitheater 9 5.24.19.JPG
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
Devon Amphitheater 11 5.24.19.JPG
Devon Amphitheater 12 5.24.19.JPG
Devon Amphitheater 13 5.24.19.JPG
Devon Amphitheater 14 5.24.19.JPG
Devon Amphitheater 15 5.24.19.JPG
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
More musical diversity is planned for the upcoming season, according to Wilcott. “We’ll have different genres then we’ve had before,” he said.
Some acts, such as country act the Oakridge Boys, alternative band Gin Blossoms and rock n’ rollers Three Dog Night, have been rolled over from the cancelled 2020 season.
Illinois Department of Public Health, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and Macon County COVID-19 guidelines may affect details of the shows.
“If the event is postponed/rescheduled related to COVID-19, tickets purchased for the original show date will be honored for the new date. Refund options may be available,” the park district stated in a news release.