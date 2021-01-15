 Skip to main content
Kool & the Gang to kick off summer at The Devon
DECATUR — The seats may be covered in snow now, but it will be even cooler when the The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater celebrates the start of its summer concert season in May.

The Decatur Park District announced Friday that Kool & The Gang will perform on Saturday, May 22, in the Nelson Park concert venue.

The R&B and pop band is known for creating 1970’s and 1980’s hits such as “Celebration,” “Ladies Night” and “Cherish.” The band performed during the 2015 Decatur Celebration.

Ticket prices range from $30 to $75. Taxes and fees will be applied.

Tickets will be on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 12, at devonamphitheater.com, or by calling the Decatur Park District administration office at (217) 422-5911.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only three people at a time will be allowed in the lobby of the administration building for in-person sales at 620 E. Riverside Ave.

As the season grows closer, Mike Wilcott, general manager of the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, will be providing surprise announcements of the upcoming season until mid-February. He will be disclosing information on headliners, the $5 Friday series and special offerings.

Watch now: Trooper Tracy's outreach shows the human side of law enforcement

The 2021 shows will reopen the outdoor concert venue after what would have been The Devon’s second season in 2020.

“It will be kind of a re-grand opening,” Wilcott said.

The first season in 2019 was a success with popular national acts, such as country artist Scotty McCreery, R&B artist Brian McKnight and classic rock band .38 Special. It closed the season with sold-out performance by Trace Adkins.

“We want to provide programming with the same quality that we did in year one,” Wilcott said. “It was well received.”

More musical diversity is planned for the upcoming season, according to Wilcott. “We’ll have different genres then we’ve had before,” he said.

Some acts, such as country act the Oakridge Boys, alternative band Gin Blossoms and rock n’ rollers Three Dog Night, have been rolled over from the cancelled 2020 season.

Illinois Department of Public Health, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and Macon County COVID-19 guidelines may affect details of the shows.

“If the event is postponed/rescheduled related to COVID-19, tickets purchased for the original show date will be honored for the new date. Refund options may be available,” the park district stated in a news release.

Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater 2021 season

To learn more about the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, visit devonamphitheater.com.

