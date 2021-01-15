Kool & the Gang to kick off summer at The Devon

DECATUR — The seats may be covered in snow now, but it will be even cooler when the The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater celebrates the start of its summer concert season in May.

The Decatur Park District announced Friday that Kool & The Gang will perform on Saturday, May 22, in the Nelson Park concert venue.

The R&B and pop band is known for creating 1970’s and 1980’s hits such as “Celebration,” “Ladies Night” and “Cherish.” The band performed during the 2015 Decatur Celebration.

Ticket prices range from $30 to $75. Taxes and fees will be applied.

Tickets will be on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 12, at devonamphitheater.com, or by calling the Decatur Park District administration office at (217) 422-5911.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only three people at a time will be allowed in the lobby of the administration building for in-person sales at 620 E. Riverside Ave.