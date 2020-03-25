Lady Gaga was planning a surprise Coachella set, but the coronavirus canceled that

She also mentioned that her April 30-May 11 shows at the MGM Park Theater in Las Vegas had already been postponed “due to guidelines about public gatherings from the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention],” but added that she hopes the May performances proceed. Tickets for summer shows in New Jersey, Boston and Chicago are still on sale.

About that secret Coachella performance, Gaga said: “I had so many fun things planned for us to celebrate together … I had a secret Coachella set lined up, and a lot of other fun surprises, some of which I’m still planning to share with all of you very soon!

“To my fans, I love you. I know you are disappointed. Probably angry and sad… I hope you can see that when the album does come out, I want us to be able to dance together, sweat together, hug and kiss each other, and make it the most bombastic celebration of all time.

“And until that time comes, LET’S ALL STAY HOME! But I promise you that when we can go out again, I’m going to make it SO MUCH FUN. I can’t wait to be dancing with you all!”

