Lana Del Rey plans spoken-word album

Singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey announced Friday that she’ll release a spoken-word album next month for “around $1,” and half of the profits will be donated to Native American organizations. The lyricist, who is known for weaving spoken-word into her music, explained her choices as she shared the news on social media.

“My new book, ‘Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass,’ is taking a lot longer to hand-bind than I thought, and I just wanted to let you know that I’m going to put up a spoken-word album, if you can call it that,” she said in an Instagram video. “I knew I wanted the album to be around $1 because I just loved the idea that thoughts are meant to be shared and that they were priceless in some way.”

The album, similar to her forthcoming book, will feature Del Rey’s “freestyle poetry.” It will be her first all-spoken-word collection, coming months after she dropped her critically acclaimed latest studio effort, “Norman (expletive) Rockwell.”

“There was a second part that I had been thinking of before releasing it, which was that I wanted half of what the spoken-word album was going for to benefit Native American organizations around the country, whether it was for preserving their rights or trying to help keep their land intact,” she said.