Lee Greenwood credits 'God Bless the USA' for keeping his audience young

DECATUR — Through the decades, the music of country artist Lee Greenwood has touched audiences of multiple generations.

"It goes across the board,” he said.

Greenwood will bring his “American Free Spirit Tour...Once and for All” to the the Lincoln Square Theater in downtown Decatur on Thursday, Dec. 8.

Greenwood believes Thursday's show will be his first on the local historic stage. “But we might have been there,” he said. “We’ve been touring for 40 years.”

Greenwood is known for his patriotic song “God Bless the USA,” but also charted with songs such as “Dixie Road,” “IOU” and “Ain’t No Trick.”

His Decatur show will also have a few Christmas songs sprinkled in, he said. “Absolutely, when we get this close to the greatest holiday of the year, that’s the birth of Jesus Christ, I always have Christmas music in our show,” he said.

Although his music became well known beginning in the 1980s, Greenwood has been seeing younger people in his audience.

If You Go WHAT: Lee Greenwood American Free Spirit Tour WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 WHERE: Lincoln Square Theater, 141 N. Main St., Decatur TICKETS: $28-$48; online or at the door ON THE WEB: lincolnsquaretheater.com

“If I didn't have a patriotic stamp of approval, I believe that my audience would be basically older country fans,” he said. “But because of 'God Bless the USA' and some other things, that younger generation has adopted me."

Since it was recorded nearly 40 years ago, “God Bless the USA” has been sung by several popular artists, including Beyonce, Dolly Parton and the animated characters, Veggietales. Greenwood recently recorded an acapella version of the song with Home Free and the United States Air Force Band’s Singing Sergeants.

“It revives the spirit of America,” Greenwood said about the various versions. “We’re in the fourth generation of people who love that particular anthem. It makes me proud.”

The Greg Bickers Band will open for Greenwood. “We play a classic country,” Bickers said. “And a handful of rock songs.”

The band consists of local musicians who have played for decades around Central Illinois and beyond. They teamed up with Bickers only a year ago.

“We have a lot of harmonies,” he said. “We have five people in the band and everybody sings.”

The opportunity to opening for Greenwood is exciting, Bickers said. “Just being able to play at the Lincoln Theater is a pretty big thrill too,” he said.

Bickers played on the historical stage in the 1980s, opening for the former lead singer for Head East, as well as in the group Russian Roulette. “That’s a great stage and a great theater,” he said. “Playing the Lincoln Theater, it’s pretty thrilling.”

As a special treat for Bickers and the audience, his nine-year-old granddaughter plans to join the band for a song. “That will be her first time up there,” he said.