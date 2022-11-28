 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lee Greenwood tickets available for Decatur show

Lee Greenwood

Country singer Lee Greenwood is 80. 

DECATUR — Country musician Lee Greenwood is scheduled to perform on Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Lincoln Square Theater, 141 N. Main St., Decatur.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with the show beginning at 7 a.m. Opening act will be The Greg Bickers Band.

Greenwood is known for songs such as "God Bless the USA" as well as "Somebody's Gonna Love You" and "Going, Going, Gone."

Tickets, ranging from $28 to $48, are available at www.lincolnsquaretheater.com or at the door.

For more information, visit the Lincoln Square Theater website or call 217-201-2610.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

