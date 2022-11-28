Lee Greenwood tickets available for Decatur show

DECATUR — Country musician Lee Greenwood is scheduled to perform on Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Lincoln Square Theater, 141 N. Main St., Decatur.
Doors open at 5 p.m. with the show beginning at 7 a.m. Opening act will be The Greg Bickers Band.
Greenwood is known for songs such as "God Bless the USA" as well as "Somebody's Gonna Love You" and "Going, Going, Gone."
Tickets, ranging from $28 to $48, are available at www.lincolnsquaretheater.com or at the door.
For more information, visit the Lincoln Square Theater website or call 217-201-2610.
26 famous people who performed at the Lincoln Square Theatre
Bob Hope
Magician Harry Blackstone
John Philip Sousa
Heavyweight boxer Jack Dempsey
Al Jolson
Chico Marx
Lionel and Ethel Barrymore
Anna Pavlova
Presidential candidate Hiram Johnson (1924)
Violinist Friedrich "Fritz" Kreisler
Ernest Tubb
Steppenwolf with John Kay
John Hartford
Ozark Mountain Daredevils
Muddy Waters
B.B. King
Jackson Browne
Here Come The Mummies
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!