DECATUR — The Lincoln Square Theater in downtown Decatur has added more national acts to its list of 2023 shows.
- Echoes of Pompeii, The Ultimate Laser & Pink Floyd Experience, will be Saturday, July 22. Tickets range from $13 to $25.
- The Reunion Beatles will be Saturday, Aug. 20. Tickets range from $13 to $25.
- Leonid & Friends will be Thursday, Sept 14. Tickets range from $29 to $75. VIP meet-and-greet tickets are $50 and will be after the show.
- April Wine with special guests Grand Theft Audio will be Sunday, Oct. 15. Ticket prices will be announced soon.
- The return of Jackyl with special guests The Garden of Eden will be Wednesday, Nov. 22. Ticket prices to be announced.
- Jay White as Neil Diamond, "The Sweet Caroline Tour," will be Saturday, Dec. 2. Ticket prices to be announced.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. with shows starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at lincolnsquaretheater.com. For more information, visit the website or call 217-454-4583.
