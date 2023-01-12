 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lincoln Square Theater announces upcoming shows

  • 0

DECATUR — Tickets will soon be on sale for three unique upcoming concerts at the Lincoln Square Theater, 141 N. Main St., Decatur. 

Tickets for all shows are available at lincolnsquaretheater.com or by calling 217-454-4583.

A St. Patrick’s Day Party with Broken Brogue Irish Band will perform Celtic folk music beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, March 17. Doors open at 6 p.m. The four-piece band performs traditional Irish and Scottish music throughout Central Illinois.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13. Main floor seating is $15 for individuals, or guests can reserve a table of eight for $100. The second floor VIP mezzanine area is $20. Balcony seating is $10.

People are also reading…

The classic rock band Little River Band will be on stage at 7 p.m. Friday, March 24. Doors will open early at 5 p.m..

Tickets go on sale Monday, Jan. 16, starting at $48.

Decatur theater to host free movie for Macon County first responders

The Little River Band is known for 1970s and 1980s hits such as “Cool Change,” “Lady,” “Reminiscing,” “Lonesome Loser” and “The Night Owls.”

The Glenn Miller Orchestra will make a stop at the local theater on Friday, April 21.

The Glenn Miller Orchestra is considered one of the top jazz bands of all time. The present group was formed in 1956 and has been touring since. Glenn Miller himself created his first band in the 1930s and rose to fame with big band hits such as “Moonlight Serenade” and “In the Mood.”

Ticket sales will be announced at a later date.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince Harry admits to 'fact-checking' 'The Crown'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News