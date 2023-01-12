Lincoln Square Theater announces upcoming shows

DECATUR — Tickets will soon be on sale for three unique upcoming concerts at the Lincoln Square Theater, 141 N. Main St., Decatur.

Tickets for all shows are available at lincolnsquaretheater.com or by calling 217-454-4583.

A St. Patrick’s Day Party with Broken Brogue Irish Band will perform Celtic folk music beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, March 17. Doors open at 6 p.m. The four-piece band performs traditional Irish and Scottish music throughout Central Illinois.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13. Main floor seating is $15 for individuals, or guests can reserve a table of eight for $100. The second floor VIP mezzanine area is $20. Balcony seating is $10.

The classic rock band Little River Band will be on stage at 7 p.m. Friday, March 24. Doors will open early at 5 p.m..

Tickets go on sale Monday, Jan. 16, starting at $48.

The Little River Band is known for 1970s and 1980s hits such as “Cool Change,” “Lady,” “Reminiscing,” “Lonesome Loser” and “The Night Owls.”

The Glenn Miller Orchestra will make a stop at the local theater on Friday, April 21.

The Glenn Miller Orchestra is considered one of the top jazz bands of all time. The present group was formed in 1956 and has been touring since. Glenn Miller himself created his first band in the 1930s and rose to fame with big band hits such as “Moonlight Serenade” and “In the Mood.”

Ticket sales will be announced at a later date.

26 famous people who performed at the Lincoln Square Theatre A look back Bob Hope Magician Harry Blackstone John Philip Sousa Heavyweight boxer Jack Dempsey Al Jolson Chico Marx Lionel and Ethel Barrymore Anna Pavlova Russian pianist Pesetzki Presidential candidate Hiram Johnson (1924) Violinist Friedrich "Fritz" Kreisler Magician Rajah Raboid Johnny Russell Ernest Tubb Steppenwolf with John Kay John Hartford Ozark Mountain Daredevils Muddy Waters B.B. King Pure Prairie League Jackson Browne Guitarist Steve Hunter Here Come The Mummies V Shape Mind Big Wreck Pauly Shore