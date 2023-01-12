Lincoln Square Theater announces upcoming shows

A St. Patrick’s Day Party with Broken Brogue Irish Band will perform Celtic folk music beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, March 17. Doors open at 6 p.m. The four-piece band performs traditional Irish and Scottish music throughout Central Illinois.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13. Main floor seating is $15 for individuals, or guests can reserve a table of eight for $100. The second floor VIP mezzanine area is $20. Balcony seating is $10.
The Little River Band is known for 1970s and 1980s hits such as “Cool Change,” “Lady,” “Reminiscing,” “Lonesome Loser” and “The Night Owls.”
The Glenn Miller Orchestra will make a stop at the local theater on Friday, April 21.
The Glenn Miller Orchestra is considered one of the top jazz bands of all time. The present group was formed in 1956 and has been touring since. Glenn Miller himself created his first band in the 1930s and rose to fame with big band hits such as “Moonlight Serenade” and “In the Mood.”
Ticket sales will be announced at a later date.
