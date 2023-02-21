DECATUR — The 1970's rock band Little Feat have been added to the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater's summer schedule.

The show, with special guest Leftover Salmon, will be July 16 at the Nelson Park venue.

Ticket prices range from $47 to $77 with an application fee, and go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24. The show is not included in the 2023 season ticket package.

Tickets are available online at devonamphitheater.com.

Little Feat was formed in 1969, introducing songs such as "Willin'," "Fat Man in the Bathtub" and "Dixie Chicken."

