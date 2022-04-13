Little Mermen returning to Decatur's Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater

The Little Mermen perform Friday at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.
DECATUR —
The Little Mermen, a Disney cover band, will be on stage at 7 p.m. Friday, June 3, at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in Decatur.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 14, at
www.devonamphitheater.com, or call 1-800-514-3849. VIP packages with a meet-and-greet photo opportunity will also be available. Tickets range from $10 to $25. The show is included in the 2022 Devon season ticket package.
The Little Mermen's
first performance at The Devon was during last year's summer series. Dressed in various costumes, the band performed songs from popular Disney movies, including "The Little Mermaid," "The Lion King," "Mary Poppins" and "Frozen."
