DECATUR — The Lincoln Square Theater has three more shows planned for the season.

The Glenn Miller Orchestra will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, April 21, on the local stage, 141 N. Main St.

Tickets range from $12 to $50.

The present Glen Miller Orchestra was formed in 1956 and has been touring since. Glenn Miller himself created his first band in the 1930s and rose to fame with big band hits such as “Moonlight Serenade” and “In the Mood.”

Scott Wattles and the Blue Suede Crew has been scheduled for Saturday, April 22. The band performs cover songs from the 50's, 60's, 70's and 80's. Tickets range from $8 to $15.

Musician Eliot Lewis will be on stage Friday, May 5. The singer-songwriter has toured as a member of the Daryl Hall and John Oates band and The Average White Band as well as performed on the "Live From Daryl's House" show.

Funds from the Lincoln Square Theater shows will go towardrenovations of the venue.

Tickets can be purchased lincolnsquaretheater.com, at the door, or by calling 217-454-4583.

26 famous people who performed at the Lincoln Square Theatre A look back Bob Hope Magician Harry Blackstone John Philip Sousa Heavyweight boxer Jack Dempsey Al Jolson Chico Marx Lionel and Ethel Barrymore Anna Pavlova Russian pianist Pesetzki Presidential candidate Hiram Johnson (1924) Violinist Friedrich "Fritz" Kreisler Magician Rajah Raboid Johnny Russell Ernest Tubb Steppenwolf with John Kay John Hartford Ozark Mountain Daredevils Muddy Waters B.B. King Pure Prairie League Jackson Browne Guitarist Steve Hunter Here Come The Mummies V Shape Mind Big Wreck Pauly Shore