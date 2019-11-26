Mariah Carey sets 3 Guinness World Records

Bow down to the Christmas queen.

Guinness World Records honored Mariah Carey with three records for her 1994 hit holiday track “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” The trio of certificates includes highest-charting holiday (Christmas/New Year) song on the U.S. Hot 100 chart by a solo artist, most-streamed track on Spotify in 24 hours (female) and most weeks in the U.K. singles top 10 chart for a Christmas song.

The pop star celebrated the news on Instagram with photos of herself clad in an appropriately sparkly “Nutcracker” ensemble and flanked by her two kids, looking equally festive in their red and green attire. She received the awards during a show in Las Vegas on her “All I Want for Christmas Is You” tour.

“Thank you so much Guinness World Records for honoring me with three records in the 2020 book!” she captioned the snowy on-stage family photos. “Michael from (Guinness World Records) presented me with a certificate on stage, so naturally, I asked him to join us for the #AllIWantForChristmasIsYou finale!”