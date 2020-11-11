McClarey-Smith to host virtual concert

This year, the Salvation Army is hoping to raise the matching contribution to $25,000. “It’s not going to be the kind of financial help, like it was last year, unless people watch and are willing to click on the giving link,” Karsten said.

This year is the fifth year for the multi-talented piano concert. Joining McClarey-Smith on stage will be Michael Scherer, Zach Garrett, Rick Strine, Andy Rauff, Larry Mazzotti, Anita Gifford, and McClarey-Smith’s new husband, Ted Smith, who had been involved with the concert in previous years.

Various musical genres will be represented throughout the show. McClarey-Smith will perform a Wolfgang Mozart piece in a ragtime style behind her back. “I’ve never done that before,” she said. Gospel, jazz, duets, trios, Christmas and patriotic music will be performed on three grand pianos. In previous years, the musicians would take turns playing four pianos. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, they eliminated one.

“We try to have something for everyone,” McClarey-Smith said. “They will be able to hear a lot of talented pianists.”