McClarey-Smith to perform for Decatur Salvation Army fundraiser

DECATUR — Pianist Julie McClarey-Smith has invited a few of her friends and family back to the stage to celebrate the holidays and honor the past.

“But there’s something for everyone,” she said.

The annual “Helping Hands at Home” piano concert will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, at the Tabernacle Baptist Church in Decatur. A free-will offering will be accepted to support the local Salvation Army.

“This might be the last year that I would be the music director,” McClarey-Smith said.

However the three-time National Ragtime Piano Playing Award winner has arranged an energetic show for this year. “I try to always do something a little different, in a different way,” she said.

For six years, McClarey-Smith has organized the entire show. “But I might still be willing to come and play a few numbers,” she said. “Let somebody else have a chance to organize it all.”

This year’s show will have more performers than in the past. Each year McClarey-Smith expands the production to add a different element, although the focus is often on the pianos. Other acts for this year will include Irish music by Broken Brogue, classic rock by Kidd Kaddilac and the Continentals, and the Salvation Army’s Student Band. “This is their new program,” McClarey-Smith said about the youth band.

Family members joining her include her son Ryan McClarey, daughter Brittany Buetow and husband Ted Smith. “So it’s extra special,” McClarey-Smith said.

Other performers include singer Elizabeth Barnabe, saxophonist Chris Gregg, keyboardist Bill Cunningham and Wayne Kent, on the piano while his wife Leslie Kent will sing.

“We’re going to have not only two grand (pianos), but we’re also going to have keyboards or synthesizers,” McClarey-Smith said.

The show will be dedicated to the memory of her father Jim Warnick, who passed away in June. “He had been at every single show,” she said.

Ragtime music and Holiday classics along with hymns, gospel and patriotic songs will be heard during the show. Thomas Garverick from the United Way will be the emcee for the event. The pianos will be donated by the First Christian Church and the Mound Chapel Church of God.

Another feature during the show will be the unveiling of a piano from the Painted Piano Project, a community art project with art created by William Doty and Wade Ripple. "There are butterflies on the piano with my Dad’s initials as well as my Mom’s and twin sister," McClarey-Smith said.

McClarey-Smith donated a piano she had played as a youngster. The piano will be in the Tabernacle lobby before it is taken to the Salvation Army building. One of McClarey-Smith’s students, Corbin Gomez, will play the colorful piano during the show’s intermission.

To create such a grand show for free was important for McClarey-Smith. “I wanted it to be bigger than myself and have other people involved, that would be music and ministry, helping others,” she said. “So I went to the Salvation Army.”

After six years, McClarey-Smith is ready to bring another leader to the show. “I didn’t want to overstay my welcome,” she said. “But it’s a great thing to share."

