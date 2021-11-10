McClarey-Smith to perform for Decatur Salvation Army fundraiser

“This might be the last year that I would be the music director,” McClarey-Smith said.
However the three-time National Ragtime Piano Playing Award winner has arranged an energetic show for this year. “I try to always do something a little different, in a different way,” she said.
For six years, McClarey-Smith has organized the entire show. “But I might still be willing to come and play a few numbers,” she said. “Let somebody else have a chance to organize it all.”
This year’s show will have more performers than in the past. Each year McClarey-Smith expands the production to add a different element, although the focus is often on the pianos. Other acts for this year will include Irish music by Broken Brogue, classic rock by Kidd Kaddilac and the Continentals, and the Salvation Army’s Student Band. “This is their new program,” McClarey-Smith said about the youth band.
Family members joining her include her son Ryan McClarey, daughter Brittany Buetow and husband Ted Smith. “So it’s extra special,” McClarey-Smith said.
Other performers include singer Elizabeth Barnabe, saxophonist Chris Gregg, keyboardist Bill Cunningham and Wayne Kent, on the piano while his wife Leslie Kent will sing.
“We’re going to have not only two grand (pianos), but we’re also going to have keyboards or synthesizers,” McClarey-Smith said.
The show will be dedicated to the memory of her father Jim Warnick, who passed away in June. “He had been at every single show,” she said.
Ragtime music and Holiday classics along with hymns, gospel and patriotic songs will be heard during the show. Thomas Garverick from the United Way will be the emcee for the event. The pianos will be donated by the First Christian Church and the Mound Chapel Church of God.
Another feature during the show will be the unveiling of a piano from the Painted Piano Project, a community art project with art created by William Doty and Wade Ripple. "There are butterflies on the piano with my Dad’s initials as well as my Mom’s and twin sister," McClarey-Smith said.
McClarey-Smith donated a piano she had played as a youngster. The piano will be in the Tabernacle lobby before it is taken to the Salvation Army building. One of McClarey-Smith’s students, Corbin Gomez, will play the colorful piano during the show’s intermission.
To create such a grand show for free was important for McClarey-Smith. “I wanted it to be bigger than myself and have other people involved, that would be music and ministry, helping others,” she said. “So I went to the Salvation Army.”
After six years, McClarey-Smith is ready to bring another leader to the show. “I didn’t want to overstay my welcome,” she said. “But it’s a great thing to share."
1 of 24
Santa and McGary
1987: Santa Claus, a very busy fellow these days, snuggles up close to Amy Jo McGary, 3, in downtown Decatur to listen to some gift ideas. Her list included a tool kit, a Mickey Mouse bopper and a panda bear.
1987: Santa Claus, at home in his temporary residence in Central Park, did a brisk business Wednesday taking last minutes orders. A steady stream of wide-eyed, hopeful children kept the old fellow busy while their parents gave him (and downtown merchants) a helping hand.
1976: Toy Black, 8, visited Santa Claus in his downtown holiday abode. Toy, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Black, was born three days before Christmas. Thus, her name. She was quite frank with Santa when asked what she wants for Christmas. "Santa, I want everything."
1986: It's not hard to guess what Roe Simmons wants for Christmas. The 6-year-old from Tacoma, Wash., came all the way to downtown Decatur to give his Christmas list. In addition to a new front tooth, Roe also wants a polar bear. He and his parents, Rod and Annette Simmons, are visiting his grandmother, Nancy Simmons.
1983: Like lots of other youngsters at this time of year, 7-year-old Tina Rizzo and her brother Danny, 8, have been thinking about what to request for Christmas. They got the chance to put their wishes into words by visiting Santa in his downtown house. Tina and Danny are the children of Dan and Debbie Rizzo.
1992: Even though 2-year-old Jeremy Mattox of Decatur didn't exactly enjoy his first trip to see Santa Claus in Hickory Point Mall, the jolly old elf probably won't hodd a grudge and avoid the youngster on Christmas Eve.
1987: When it's three weeks before Christmas and mom wants a picture, you drop what you are doing and pose, even if it means keeping Santa waiting. The Briggs children of rural Cisco did just that at Hickory Point Mall, where mom, Vicki Briggs, right, snapped a family portrait in front of the Christmas tree. Wearing polka dot skirts are twins, Stacey, left and Stephanie, 11 months; with Matt, 5, and Grant, 2-1/2. That's grandma, Shirley Rosenberg of Decatur, next to their mother.
1989: A reluctant Christopher Bergbower is even a bit hesitant to shake hands with Santa Claus at Hickory Point Mall after indicating he'd rather not sit on Santa's lap. Christopher, 2-year-old son of Michael and Kathy Bergbower of Mattoon, visited Santa with his mother in background.
1977: When St. Nick delivered candy canes, chocolate Santas and popcorn balls at Brush College School in 1977, it was a quarter-century tradition. 'Ho, ho, ho,' said Wilma Seger who had been 'Santy' for 25 years.
Recognize anyone? Archive photos of Christmas in Decatur
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
If You Go
WHAT: Julie McClarey-Smith and Friends Piano Concert
WHEN: 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14
WHERE: Tabernacle Baptist Church, 650 N. Wyckles Road, Decatur