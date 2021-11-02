MercyMe set to perform in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN — Christian artists MercyMe are coming to Central Illinois with something new.
Their live performances have grown, incorporating energy and excitement, according to bassist Nathan Cochran, 43.
“Come with your dancing shoes on,” he said. “You’re coming to a concert. We’re going to turn it up loud.”
The band will be on stage Saturday, Nov. 6, at the State Farm Arena in Champaign.
MercyMe music has been influenced by various artists outside of the Christian genre. However, they created their own sound with a touch of those influences in songs such as “Shake,” “Happy Dance,” “Flawless” and “I Can Only Imagine.”
“We’re trying to be honest about why we do what we do,” Cochran said. “The reason why we continue to write songs and do this is because of our relationship with Christ.”
The band has been out on the road promoting their newest album, “Inhale Exhale.” They have added visual elements to their latest shows.
“We have always taken seriously the fact that people are paying a ticket price to come see us. We’re not taking that for granted,” Cochran said. “We put together a whole new production package. We’re going to give you something fun to look at, because we know that you don’t really want to look at us.”
When the band took a break from the road during the pandemic, they stepped into the studio. They were able to start approximately 40 songs, narrowing the list to the 16 tracks produced on the current album. The pandemic did influence some of the choices, Cochran said. “We wanted people to be able to take this record and feel like they really were taking a break from everything that was going on around them,” he said. “It’s the kind of songs that you want to get somebody looking at your window when you are dancing in the car by yourself.”
One of the songs on the album, “Brand New,” had a disco sound, even before they invited Gloria Gaynor to join them. “We had the queen of disco singing on a disco song with us,” Cochran said. “It was awesome.”
The band was able to get others to join them on the album, including Gary LeVox from Rascal Flatts and Sam Wesley, son of MercyMe’s lead singer Bart Millard.. The band’s newest single, “On Our Way,” is a collaboration with Sam and MercyMe. Sam and Cochran’s son William will be on stage for some of the shows, according to the bassist. “It’s a whole family thing,” he said.
After 27 years of performing together, MercyMe is ready to get back on the road, performing to audiences.
“We do still enjoy being able to travel and play live music in front of people,” Cochran said. “That’s a great thing to be able to say.”
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR