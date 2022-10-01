Mid-Day Music Concerts scheduled to begin again

DECATUR — The piano seen in the window of the downtown Madden Arts Center will be at the center of a special lunchtime performance next week.

The Decatur Area Arts Council and the Millikin University School of Music will be presenting a series of free mid-day mini-concerts at the Madden Arts Center, 125 N. Water St. Guests are allowed to bring their lunch during the performances.

The first concert, featuring pianist Pei-I Wang, will be from 12:15-12:45 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, in the Anne Lloyd Gallery.

Future mid-day concerts will be presented by bassoonist Claire Taylor on Wednesday, Feb. 15, and the String Trio with Ion-Alexandru Malaimare, Sharon Chung and Amy Catron on Wednesday, March 29.

The mini concerts will be offered as a preview of the full Faculty Recital Series concerts presented the following Sundays in Millikin's Kaeuper Hall.

According to Jerry Johnson, DAAC executive director, the first mid-day mini concert was presented to the public in 2019. “Then we had to put it on pause because of COVID,” he said.

The performances are a welcoming break during the lunch hour, according to the director. “It’s a brown-bag kind of thing,” Johnson said.

The music is just a sample of a grander show presented by the Millikin faculty. “They can select the music that they want to play,” Johnson said. “It’s stuff that they love or always wanted to perform in front of an audience.”

The instructors are musicians too, but are limited on their opportunities to perform because of their work with the students, Johnson said.

“This is their opportunity to shine playing the music that they really enjoy,” he said. “This is just a preview or warm up for them.”

For more information on the Mid-Day Music events, visit www.decaturarts.org or call 217-423-3189.