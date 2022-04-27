 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Midwest Music Expo scheduled for May 7

DECATUR — The fifth annual Midwest Music Expo will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 7, in the University Commons on the Millikin University campus.

Amateurs to professionals, including singers, musicians, producers and artists, are invited to attend.

Millikin University instructor Martin Atkins.

Tickets are $20 with free parking. Tickets can be purchased at midwestmusicexpo.com.

Featured speakers and panelists include Chicago Attorney Eddie Sanders; Audrey Martinovich, co-owner of Audio for the Arts; Orville Kline Ableton, certified trainer and DJ; Aly Swengel of Decatur Health and Wellness/Float Decatur; and Martin Atkins, coordinator of music business at Millikin University.

Keynote speaker will be Wendy Day, founder of Rap Coalition — a not-for-profit organization that gets artists out of bad contracts and helps them become successful.

The expo will also feature performances and vendors throughout the event.

For additional information, including details about panelists and speakers, visit midwestmusicexpo.com or visit the Midwest Music Expo Facebook page.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

