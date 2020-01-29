Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra celebrates anniversary of suffrage

McClain has also been reaching out to the musicians and getting to know the soloists.

“It is a very interesting relationship between the soloists and the conductor,” he said.

As a Millikin junior, Mustea is pursuing a Bachelor of Music in Vocal Performance. She has performed in various productions including the opera “The Medium,” Mozart’s “The Magic Flute,” as well as with the Millikin University Choir.

Originally from Taylorville, saxophonist Tullis is a junior music performance major. She performed with the Millikin University Preparatory Department while still in high school. As a college student, she is a member of several jazz and wind ensembles.

McClain has also met with the Symphony Orchestra Guild of Decatur to discuss his skills and the connection he will have with the orchestra. “I work with students, community and professionals,” he said. “Because the students can play at such a high level, it is extra special.”

McClain is a conductor and violinist who has had the opportunity to perform around the globe, including Russia as well as in the United States in Georgia, New York, Texas, West Virginia and South Carolina.