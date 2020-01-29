Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra celebrates anniversary of suffrage

DECATUR — The year 2020 is a time to celebrate.
The 19th amendment, ratified in 1920, granted women the right to vote. The Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra’s latest concert, “Women 2020: Centennial Vote Celebration” Masterworks III, will be dedicated to the historical event in the women’s rights movement.
The symphony will perform Saturday, Feb. 1, at Millikin University’s Kirkland Fine Arts Center.
The concert will feature guest conductor Dr. William McClain and the winners of Millikin’s annual Concerto and Aria Competition, Jenny Tullis and Natalie Mustea.
Saturday’s concert is the third masterwork program in the MDSO concert series. As the guest conductor, McClain, 44, had much of the music selected because of the theme. “But I added a few selections that would highlight the color of the orchestra,” McClain said. “Opera and French pieces are added.”
McClain said he was interested in the romantic style of American composer Amy Beach’s “Gaelic Symphony,” which will be highlighted during the concert. “She is a postmodern artist,” he said. “There is a lot of soaring themes.”
McClain has also been reaching out to the musicians and getting to know the soloists.
“It is a very interesting relationship between the soloists and the conductor,” he said.
As a Millikin junior, Mustea is pursuing a Bachelor of Music in Vocal Performance. She has performed in various productions including the opera “The Medium,” Mozart’s “The Magic Flute,” as well as with the Millikin University Choir.
Originally from Taylorville, saxophonist Tullis is a junior music performance major. She performed with the Millikin University Preparatory Department while still in high school. As a college student, she is a member of several jazz and wind ensembles.
McClain has also met with the Symphony Orchestra Guild of Decatur to discuss his skills and the connection he will have with the orchestra. “I work with students, community and professionals,” he said. “Because the students can play at such a high level, it is extra special.”
McClain is a conductor and violinist who has had the opportunity to perform around the globe, including Russia as well as in the United States in Georgia, New York, Texas, West Virginia and South Carolina.
As an instructor, he has taught at various institutes and is currently an Assistant Professor of Music, Director of Orchestra and Coordinator of Strings at Georgia College and State University in Milledgeville, Georgia.
McClain’s opportunity to conduct the MDSO for the “Women’s 2020: Centennial Vote Celebration” concert is one he said he was honored to be a part of. “It’s a victory for human rights, for men, minorities and women,” he said about the historical event. “This theme is what is driving the programming. It’s not just the music.”
The opportunity to present the music of talented female composers is also important to McClain.
“How much is out there people don’t hear regularly,” he said. “But when you hear it, you will fall in love.”
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR