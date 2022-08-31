Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra plans Labor Day Pops Concert

DECATUR — The traditional last days of the summer will end where the Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra season begins.

“The Labor Day Pops Concert is the first concert of the year,” said William McClain, MDSO conductor and director.

Under the theme “Family, Fun and Fantastic Music,” the holiday concert will begin at 6 p.m. Monday at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in Nelson Park.

“The program is designed to appeal to a broad audience,” McClain said. “You don’t need to be a music expert or an orchestra fan to enjoy it.”

The show will include popular theme songs from movies such as “Star Wars” and “Pirates of the Caribbean.” Other elements of the program will include Tchaikovsky’s finale from "1812 Overture," a salute to the metropolitan cities of New York and Chicago, and the traditional salute to the Armed Forces with the Macon County Honor Guard presenting the nation’s flag.

“We take music from the movies, from the theater, and patriotic music to create a very fun program that will have something for everybody,” the conductor said.

The holiday program is suitable for families of all ages, according to McClain. The open lawn area toward the back of the venue will be left for children to play and dance while the orchestra is performing.

“One of my favorite things as a conductor is to turn around and to see little kids dancing around to the music we’re playing,” McClain said. “They are our future musicians.”

Last year’s Labor Day Pops Concert was a return for the community symphony.

“It was the first time that the orchestra was able to get back together with a live audience,” McClain said.

After nearly three years as the MDSO director, McClain has finally been given opportunities to settle in. As well as the conductor for the local orchestra, he is a professor at Millikin University.

“This previous year was more about acclimating to a new state and getting used to a new job post-pandemic,” he said. “This third year is the first time where I can actually focus on my teaching and connecting with the community.”

IF YOU GO WHAT: Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra’s Labor Day Pops Concert WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5 WHERE: Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in Nelson Park TICKETS: $8-$10 ON THE WEB: devonamphitheater.com