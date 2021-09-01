Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra returns to the stage

DECATUR — Returning to the stage is just as exciting for the musicians as it is for the audience.

“We always knew the power and energy that came from our audiences,” said William McClain, Music Director and Conductor, Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra. “It really confirmed during the pandemic just how much the audience brings to the concert.”

The MDSO will return to the stage for the Labor Day Pops Concert on Monday, September 6, at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in Nelson Park.

With 20 years experience working with symphonies, McClain joined the orchestra as conductor in August, in the middle of the pandemic. Although they took advantage of the resources available, including online performances, the musicians are ready to get back to performing onstage.

“There’s an energy that goes back and forth, from the orchestra to the audience, then to the audience back to the orchestra,” McClain said. “The musicians really enjoy that exchange.”

The kickoff performance will be the annual Labor Day Pops Concert. The live show will be the first in more than a year. However, McClain and the musicians learned and grew creatively from last year’s experiences. Social media was utilized and upgraded to enhance the MDSO publicity. “We’re now regularly posting to the various websites and social media outlets with lots of behind-the-scenes videos, little clips of composers and music,” McClain said. “We also love to brag about our students, because we have such wonderful students at Millikin University.”

Since McClain arrived in Decatur, he has wanted to reach out to the community, introducing the music to those unfamiliar with classical or orchestra music. “It’s for family, friends and fun,” he said. “Just sit back on the lawn, bring the kids, enjoy a good afternoon. It’s a nice little end-of-the-summer gift to the community.”

The show will feature music from the movies and musicals, such as “Lord of the Rings,” “Pirates of the Caribbean,” and “Phantom of the Opera.”

The Labor Day concert will also feature a jazz tribute to Duke Ellington and the United States Armed Forces. “That day we want to honor all of those who have served and have kept our freedoms safe and sound,” McClain said.

The Armed Forces tribute has been a staple for many MDSO shows. McClain hopes to add his own touch to the show. “The way I’m going to do it as the new director is probably unique,” he said.

MDSO is back to normal for their live performances with a couple of exceptions. During the coming concert season, musicians will return to the stage with masks. However, they will not be spaced out six-feet apart. “The orchestra is going to look like an orchestra again,” McClain said. “Not just a big giant stage with random folks sitting around.”

Another request will be for the audience to sit in pods with family and friends. “Just to maintain the best health standards that we possibly can to keep everybody safe,” McCain said.

