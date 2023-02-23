DECATUR — The Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra's upcoming Masterworks III concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Kirkland Fine Arts Center on Millikin University's campus.

This concert, titled "Symphonic Dances and Young Artists," will feature three solos by current Millikin University students with the MDSO, including Victor Lawton on clarinet, the baritone voice of David Gartner, and pianist Risako Hida.

The concert will also present a premiere of a new work by Millikin alumnus Michael Karasis.

"Each Dance features a different sound, mood, and color from the orchestra including a rustic folk-like melody, a waltz, and a highly energized finale featuring the haunting Dies irae (Day of Wrath) from the requiem mass," the press release stated.

Tickets for the concert are $15, $20, or $25 and are available online, in-person at the Kirkland Ticket Office, or by calling 217-424-6318.

