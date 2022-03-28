 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Millikin University graduate earns top honors in national singing competition

DECATUR — Millikin University graduate Audrianna Bartholomew received top honors during the final round of performances at the recent 2022 NextGen National Competition: Finding the Voices of Tomorrow, presented by The American Pops Orchestra. 

Bartholomew performed at the David Rubenstein Atrium at Lincoln Center in New York City on March 20. 

Her final performance was "I Wanted to Change Him" from the musical "Hallelujah, Baby!" and "I Put a Spell on You" by Nina Simone. Her accompanist was APO principal pianist, Alex Tang, and principal bassist, Greg Watkins. She also worked with APO founder and Music Director Luke Frazier.

Audrianna Bartholomew

Bartholomew

Ten contestants were selected as finalists following the semifinals on Jan. 29. The judges were Broadway actress Aisha Jackson, U.S. Navy Band musician Cory Parker, Metropolitan Opera soprano Brittany Renee Robinson, and Broadway director and choreographer Tara Young.

Bartholomew earned a bachelor of arts in musical theatre from Millikin in December. She was a contestant on NBC's "The Voice" in October 2018, having the opportunity to compete on Grammy Award-winner Jennifer Hudson's team, as well as with the artist.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

