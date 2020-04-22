You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Millikin University performance still available
0 comments

Millikin University performance still available

Musical theater

Kevin Long, Millikin University professor of musical theater, history and repertory, leads a rehearsal of musical theater students in this submitted photo. Long was a director for "Some Enchanted Evening," to be performed by Millikin students this spring, before the government shut down all public venues because of the coronavirus. However, the cast was able to record performances remotely and the finale of "Some Enchanted Evening" can be viewed on YouTube.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

DECATUR — Like most artists, Millikin University’s music and theater students want a chance to perform for the public.

However, after the government shut down all public venues, the university’s shows and rehearsals came to a halt. And for many, these were the last opportunities to perform with their classmates.

Millikin instructors wanted to give the students another shot.

The public can now see the finale of the spring show “Some Enchanted Evening” for free on YouTube.

“We chose this song because it features the entire cast singing both in small groups and as a full company,” said music director Elizabeth Creighton.

The directors of the show had seen postings on social media of other groups sharing their work at a distance. The directors studied their options. The group of 18 students had been rehearsing for nearly four weeks when they were forced to leave Millikin and cancel all performances. “We were going to take the show on the road,” said director Kevin Long.

The original stage show was to feature the musical highlights of Oscar Hammerstein and Richard Rodgers. Performances were planned for the Decatur Club, Monticello's Allerton Park and other stages of Millikin. “We were poised and ready to go,” Kevin Long said. “Then COVID 19 happened.”

The students and directors still wanted to present their hard work to the public. “Just a way to celebrate what we had accomplished,” Kevin Long said.

All cast members were able to record their parts to the finale of “Some Enchanted Evening,” which was previously scheduled for the stage on April 2 through 5 at Kirkland Fine Arts Center.

Students were contacted and given directions on how to put together the performance from their remote locations.

The process of creating the online performance with music and 18 voices took eight hours of editing, according to Emily Long, the stage show’s choreographer. “To get all of their videos, it took a couple of weeks of reminding them to film and send it,” she said.

After spring break, the students remained at their homes in various parts of the country, including Florida and New Jersey. “We even had an international student from New Zealand that’s in the show,” Creighton said.

The entire cast was able to contribute. “It was important for us to do it together as a group to provide some closure for everyone,” Creighton said. “Having all 18 participate was important for us.”

Seven seniors were involved in the production. “This is a really special group of people,” Kevin Long said. “There was such a great energy.”

According to the directors, the cast was excited to share the video on social media after it was put together.

“I think it gave them a chance to celebrate ‘the show that never was’,” Creighton said. “And it brought some closure as we all worked together to connect one more time.”

12+ Famous Decatur visitors

12+ Famous Decatur visitors

Decatur has been a stopping place for quite a few celebrities.

1 of 13

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

If You Want to See

WHAT: Millikin University’s finale of “Some Enchanted Evening”

WHERE: YouTube

COST: Free on YouTube

 

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News