Millikin University performance still available

The original stage show was to feature the musical highlights of Oscar Hammerstein and Richard Rodgers. Performances were planned for the Decatur Club, Monticello's Allerton Park and other stages of Millikin. “We were poised and ready to go,” Kevin Long said. “Then COVID 19 happened.”

The students and directors still wanted to present their hard work to the public. “Just a way to celebrate what we had accomplished,” Kevin Long said.

All cast members were able to record their parts to the finale of “Some Enchanted Evening,” which was previously scheduled for the stage on April 2 through 5 at Kirkland Fine Arts Center.

Students were contacted and given directions on how to put together the performance from their remote locations.

The process of creating the online performance with music and 18 voices took eight hours of editing, according to Emily Long, the stage show’s choreographer. “To get all of their videos, it took a couple of weeks of reminding them to film and send it,” she said.