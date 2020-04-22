Millikin University performance still available

DECATUR — Like most artists, Millikin University’s music and theater students want a chance to perform for the public.
However, after the government shut down all public venues, the university’s shows and rehearsals came to a halt. And for many, these were the last opportunities to perform with their classmates.
Millikin instructors wanted to give the students another shot.
The public can now see the finale of the spring show “Some Enchanted Evening” for free on YouTube.
“We chose this song because it features the entire cast singing both in small groups and as a full company,” said music director Elizabeth Creighton.
The directors of the show had seen postings on social media of other groups sharing their work at a distance. The directors studied their options. The group of 18 students had been rehearsing for nearly four weeks when they were forced to leave Millikin and cancel all performances. “We were going to take the show on the road,” said director Kevin Long.
The original stage show was to feature the musical highlights of Oscar Hammerstein and Richard Rodgers. Performances were planned for the Decatur Club, Monticello's Allerton Park and other stages of Millikin. “We were poised and ready to go,” Kevin Long said. “Then COVID 19 happened.”
The students and directors still wanted to present their hard work to the public. “Just a way to celebrate what we had accomplished,” Kevin Long said.
All cast members were able to record their parts to the finale of “Some Enchanted Evening,” which was previously scheduled for the stage on April 2 through 5 at Kirkland Fine Arts Center.
Students were contacted and given directions on how to put together the performance from their remote locations.
The process of creating the online performance with music and 18 voices took eight hours of editing, according to Emily Long, the stage show’s choreographer. “To get all of their videos, it took a couple of weeks of reminding them to film and send it,” she said.
After spring break, the students remained at their homes in various parts of the country, including Florida and New Jersey. “We even had an international student from New Zealand that’s in the show,” Creighton said.
The entire cast was able to contribute. “It was important for us to do it together as a group to provide some closure for everyone,” Creighton said. “Having all 18 participate was important for us.”
Seven seniors were involved in the production. “This is a really special group of people,” Kevin Long said. “There was such a great energy.”
According to the directors, the cast was excited to share the video on social media after it was put together.
“I think it gave them a chance to celebrate ‘the show that never was’,” Creighton said. “And it brought some closure as we all worked together to connect one more time.”
