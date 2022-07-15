Music, arts and food rejuvenate the summer in Decatur

DECATUR — Festivals, fairs and new ways of having fun are taking over the summer once again.

The pandemic and the ending of popular events, such as the Decatur Celebration and Blues in Central Park, have stirred up the creative juices for several community members and businesses ready to meet face to face.

Decatur Area Arts Council Executive Director Jerry Johnson is in the business of providing recreation and arts to the community. “People are just ready to go out and do things again,” he said.

According to Johnson, others have witnessed the success of the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater. “Other groups see that,” he said. “If what the Devon is offering is not for them, then they are creating something of their own that speaks to their circle of people.”

'Mindset of punk'

Punk on Park in August will bring eclectic art vendors, music and activities to the Art Farm, located north of Central Park.

Peggy Baity has invited artists, including musicians and chefs. “We are turning ourselves inside out on the street,” she said. “Something fun is going on.”

Punk on Park is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, in front of the Art Farm, 252 N. Park St., Decatur. The event will allow customers opportunities to mingle with the artists. “This is a perfect way for them to make a connection,” Baity said.

The Art Farm will be open during the event. However, all of the merchandise at Punk on Park will be new. Live music and food add to the festival flair. “It’s all the mindset of punk,” Baity said. “It’s all about rebelling against the status quo.’

Food will be served by Gill Street Eatz, with both breakfast and lunch menus. Cookies, desserts and coffees will be served as well. Kids and adult activities are also part of the fun. “It’s not very often you can take your kids to a punk show,” Baity said.

Tune in to live music

The Rock Springs Summer Concert Series has invited audiences to hear local bluegrass bands during the free, live outdoor shows. The relaxed atmosphere allows fans to bring their own seating and snacks while they spend a Sunday evening listening to the music.

One of the highlights of summer is the Central Park Music and Art Series, which will be from noon to 8 p.m. July 31, Aug. 28 and Sept. 25 in Decatur’s Central Park. The events will offer many of the activities once associated with past festivals, including children’s activities, food, beer, art vendors and music. Admission is free. Live music will be provided by touring bands from all over the country, with genres ranging from New Orleans jazz to reggae and rock.

Shani Goss, co-organizer of the event, is bringing back music and arts that have been missing for a couple of years.

“Since Blues in the Park and the Celebration, there’s not really a constant event that’s happening downtown,” she said. “This is a little different with music, food, beer, and just a fun type of event.”

Goss was an organizer with Blues in Central Park, but didn’t want to focus on only one genre for her next project. “So we are going to have more of a world-type music,” she said. “We’ll have everything from Dixieland, jazz, reggae and rock.”

As an artist herself, Goss wanted to emphasize art for the event. “That’s just as important as the music,” she said. “We’re bringing both of those facets together.”

Summer in Decatur For a complete list of activities visit the Decatur Area Convention and Visitors Bureau at www.decaturcvb.com. Other popular venues: The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater; visit devonamphitheater.com.

Rock Spring Summer Concert Series; visit maconcountyconservation.org.

Central Park Music and Art Series; visit centralparkdecatur.com.

Punk on Park; visit Punk on Park Facebook page.

Decatur Area Arts Council; visit decaturarts.org.

Goss handpicked the artists. Paintings, candles and works from local artists will be on display. “I tried to be somewhat picky about it,” she said.

Food options are also important to the organizers, and Goss said a variety of homemade options will be available.

Organizers of the Central Park Music and Art Series hope to see the event grow. “Not Celebration size, but I would like to see more streets blocked off and more bands and artists,” Goss said. “We’ll need community support.”

Bouncing back

Teri Hammel, executive director of the Decatur Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, has witnessed the tourism industry slowly beginning to bounce back. “Our hotels are doing much better and some restaurants are feeling a little uptick,” she said. “But more people need to get back to work.”

The visitors bureau continues to brainstorm other activities and events. Hammel and event organizer Jim Ashby have been working on an event called Sunday Funday, with a bags contest, bands and beer along with a car show. “Should be great fun,” Hammel said.

Central Park’s Transfer House has had several private events booked, such as baby showers, rehearsal dinners and private gatherings, since it was renovated, according to Hammel.

Arts in Central Park will return in September, with artists and vendors filling Central Park. As the event grows after the pandemic, other features have been added. The Public Painted Pianos were introduced last year and will be back.

The arts council began amping up its festivities by inviting a mini circus to a recent monthly First Friday Gallery Walk.

The third floor of the arts council, named The Loft, also has activities planned.

Decatur continues to invite guests into town, with sporting events like the Ursula Beck Tennis Tournament being popular events for local hotels. Several conventions and meetings that were scheduled during the pandemic have been pushed back to 2023 and 2024, but are returning to the area. The tourism industry follows those trends closely, Hammel said. “And we market accordingly,” she said.

One of the more recent successes Hammel acknowledged was the Macon County Fair. Macon Speedway has also booked more hotel and motel room nights. Additionally, the visitors bureau hosts a Spring and Fall Marble show that continues to grow each year. “Of course, the Devon is a nice draw as well,” Hammel said.

Hammel and her staff work with the community in hopes of bringing different or new events, including a possible monster truck show. “A lot of people have asked for that one,” she said.

Still, visitors bureau staffers understand the pandemic remains a concern, and they're doing what they can to stay safe.

“We all want to keep the country open,” Hammel said. “We are grateful that we can still do what we love to do, and that is bring people to town and share all that we think is great to see and do.”