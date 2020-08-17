You are the owner of this article.
New conductor set to lead Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra on virtual stage
TOGETHER DECATUR
'A UNIQUE YEAR'

New conductor set to lead Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra on virtual stage

mcclain_william-081820-1.jpg

William McClain is the new conductor of the Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra.

 JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — The Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra's 2020 season will be different than it has been in the past.

Because of coronavirus restrictions, those wanting to enjoy the performances will have to do so virtually. And those who tune in will notice a new conductor, William McClain.

“It’s a unique year,” McClain said. “I’m very excited about starting with a new orchestra.”

Concert-goers will be able to see performances streamed live on various websites, including the Millikin University YouTube page, the Symphony Orchestra Guild of Decatur website, the MDSO Facebook page. The first concert will be available for viewing at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26.

McClain has 20 years of experience working with professional, community, and youth orchestras, but the MDSO is the biggest.

5 labor day pops 09072015.jpg

The Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra performs in 2015. 

Before arriving in Decatur, he was an assistant professor at Georgia College and State University in Milledgeville, Georgia, as well as a conductor and performer for several symphonies throughout the country.

Symphony Orchestra Guild President Peggy Ruff understands the orchestra will have a challenging season. 

“But I think it’s going to be a fantastic season,” she said. “Dr. McClain is approaching this with such enthusiasm and determination to make this a wonderful season.”

Ruff met McClain in January during the interview process and witnessed the conductor’s enthusiasm for programs and community outreach opportunities.

“He is going to be great for Decatur,” Ruff said. “He’s going to present a lot of interesting concepts that we haven’t had the benefit of hearing before."

McClain also will be serve as an instructor and a conductor at Millikin University. 

McClain will be replacing Sergey Bogza, who had conducted the MDSO since 2016.

According to Ruff, the local orchestra is unique, with a mix of professional musicians, college students and faculty.

“We really have a hybrid (ensemble),” she said. “The students gain the benefit of being on the same performance stage with the faculty and also paid musicians.”

The conductor is looking on the bright side of a challenging first year.

“The good news is that a lot of great minds and great organizations are all working on this issue to provide the best procedures and policies to move forward,” McClain said. “We do believe we can move forward and that the arts can still remain a strong, relevant part of our lives.”

mcclain_william-081820-2.jpg

William McClain, the new conductor of the Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra, is preparing for a unique first season that will include virtual performances to start the 2020 season.

Another difference viewers will notice is the smaller size of the local orchestra. Approximately 40 members will be part of each performance, nearly half of past MDSO orchestras. This is to stay in line with the current health guidelines.

“But the music will still be great," McClain said. "It will still be exciting.”

According to McClain, the orchestra will be reminiscent of orchestras in the late 1800s. “They were much smaller,” he said, noting composers such as Franz Schubert, Wofgang Mozart and Ludwig van Beethoven created pieces for smaller ensembles.

String orchestra music will also be an added feature to this year’s season. With a larger orchestra, woodwinds and percussion pieces are often highlighted during a performance.

The future for audiences to join them is unknown at this time. A live outdoor event may be the orchestra's first attempt.

McClain’s experiences include teaching and performing. He also is not new to providing performances on social media and websites.

“This is the first time I’ve done something at this scale,” he said. “But this is going to be a first for most groups. We’re all sort of in this together, which is comforting. There are many great minds who are working on this problem.”

McClain has been communicating with Millikin University and the Symphony Orchestra Guild to produce the performances in the new way.

“It’s a group effort to get something out that we can all be proud of and stay connected with each other,” he said.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

#TogetherDecatur

Do you know a person or of a story that exemplifies the best of Decatur? Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983 or dbeckett@herald-review.com.

For more information on the Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra  season and its conductor, visit decaturorchestra.com.

ONLINE:
