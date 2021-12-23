 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

'NSync member to host Devon concert

  • 0
Pop 2000

Chris Kirkpatrick from *NSYNC hosts Pop 2000, which will perform in 2022 at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.

DECATUR — Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater added two more bands to its list of upcoming concerts for the 2022 summer season.

Pop 2000 has been on tour for more than five years reviving the Boy Bands of the 1990s and early 2000s. Hosted by Chris Kirkpatrick from 'NSync, the show includes performances from O-Town, LFO, Ryan Cabrera and BB Mak, as well as Kirkpatrick.

Another classic rock act scheduled for the Devon will be Tommy DeCarlo. As the lead singer of the band Boston since 2007, DeCarlo will perform the band’s hits as well as some of his favorites. He will share the stage with Rudy Cardenas, an American Idol alum, who will perform hits of the rock band Journey and other favorites.

Tommy DeCarlo and Rudy Cardenas

Tommy DeCarlo and Rudy Cardenas are scheduled to perform this summer at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.

The additions to the Devon Amphitheater's list of shows include Leonid & Friends, the Platinum Rock Legends, The Guess Who, The Jersey Tenors, Hairball, and the Pork Tornadoes.

People are also reading…

Pork Tornadoes set to perform on Devon Amphitheater

Dates for performances and ticket sales will be announced at a later date.

Donnette Beckett's 5 favorite stories of 2021

The year of the come-backs was bound to be eventful, even if the reporters were able to return to their standard beats. As a reporter who focuses on entertainment and dining, I was eager for theaters and restaurants open again. A few other events made the year exciting as well.

The end of the Decatur Celebration

The end of the Decatur Celebration

It may be difficult to find someone who was more disappointed then me after the announcement that the Decatur Celebration was done. This was m…

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Jay-Z says he would be untouchable in a 'Verzuz' battle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News