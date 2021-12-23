'NSync member to host Devon concert

DECATUR — Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater added two more bands to its list of upcoming concerts for the 2022 summer season.
Pop 2000 has been on tour for more than five years reviving the Boy Bands of the 1990s and early 2000s. Hosted by Chris Kirkpatrick from 'NSync, the show includes performances from O-Town, LFO, Ryan Cabrera and BB Mak, as well as Kirkpatrick.
Another classic rock act scheduled for the Devon will be Tommy DeCarlo. As the lead singer of the band Boston since 2007, DeCarlo will perform the band’s hits as well as some of his favorites. He will share the stage with Rudy Cardenas, an American Idol alum, who will perform hits of the rock band Journey and other favorites.
The additions to the Devon Amphitheater's list of shows include Leonid & Friends, the Platinum Rock Legends, The Guess Who, The Jersey Tenors, Hairball, and the Pork Tornadoes.
Dates for performances and ticket sales will be announced at a later date.
