Old-time music rocks downtown Decatur

DECATUR — Old-time music predates bluegrass, country music and folk, but it can still be heard in the heart of Decatur.

A group of musicians, as well as hopeful musicians, meet on the third Wednesday of each month at the Decatur Brew Works, 102 E. William St., to play the special style of music. Old-time musicians play string instruments, such as the ukulele, banjo, guitar, fiddle and mandolin. A harmonica is often heard among the group. “But not the drums,” said organizer Phil Shils. “The rhythm is set by the banjo and sometimes an upright bass.”

Shils and The Red Wheelbarrows band-mate Jake Tolbert invite any budding musicians to join them to play Old Time music during the regular jam sessions.

According to the musicians, bluegrass songs are often led by the vocals, unlike the instrumental sounds of old-time. Old-time music grew out of the same roots as bluegrass. “But instead of solos, everybody plays the melody at the same time,” Tolbert said. “It is a collaborative effort.”