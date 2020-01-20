One last 'Love of It:' Cabaret show's fundraising run to conclude after a decade

DECATUR — All good things must come to an end.
The annual “For the Love of It” cabaret show will be on stage for its final performances Friday, Feb. 7, and Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Decatur Club.
For 10 years, the cast of local talent have allowed the audience to contribute to the success of the show.
“The audience controls the show by shouting out the songs they want to hear,” said the event’s co-creator Elizabeth Creighton. “And we are ready to be at their beck and call.”
“For the Love of It” is a dinner theater experience with song choices selected through a menu of hints. The audience yells out a number attached to the list of musical choices. The group of 17 performers then sing and dance the surprise number, some solos, duets and a few big group performances.
Songs chosen for this year’s show are classics from the past 10 years.
“All of the songs are repeats,” said co-creator Aaron Largent. “They are the best of (songs).”
Largent and Creighton established the cabaret-style show as a fundraiser. The proceeds from each show has been given to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
“These two organizations have been supportive of our event from the beginning and we are honored to raise awareness about them and their work,” Creighton said. “Over the past three years, we've also been able to donate to local cancer survivors.”
According to Creighton, the show has raised approximately $55,000 through ticket sales and donations. “Being able to say you've helped fund cancer research by buying a ticket and spending an evening listening to great music is an awesome way to give back,” she said. “Decatur is a generous town and the success of this show is just another example of that fact.”
Before the two created the unique show, Largent and Creighton had both been touched by the effects of cancer. Creighton's mother died of pancreatic cancer in 2008, and Largent's father was diagnosed with lymphoma around the same time. He has since gone into remission. The two wanted to help others experiencing similar struggles. “While nothing will ever take away all of the sadness, working on this show, with these people, has mended my heart in ways that were desperately needed,” Creighton said.
Ten years have passed since the first show. The co-creators feel they are ready to move on.
“We have seen other fundraisers not make it.” Largent said. “We thought we should end on top.”
Their lives have changed with growing families. “It's a complete decade,” Largent said. “Now we are celebrating.”
They have invited performers back for the last show. Special guests include Sue Powell, Dena Sexton, Zachary Gray and Eric Burgett. Performers who have been regulars with cabaret will also be on stage, such as Keith Creighton, Ted Hesse, Michael Holder, Matt Hall, John Musick, Chelsea Waller, Amy Jedlicka, Shelley Tulo, Cayla Hittmeier and Leslie Lewis. “It will be a full stage,” Creighton said.
Jeff Ingle has also been a part of the cabaret since the beginning. As the Decatur Club’s general manager, he has assisted the cast in preparing for the show. However, he admits he enjoys the event as much as the audience. “What a phenomenal show. It’s been a great run,” Ingle said. “We have 200 people each night.”
The Decatur Club has hosted many dinner theaters in the past. However, Ingle said the cabaret is unique. In 20 years, Ingle said he has never seen a similar show at the venue. “It’s a fun show, since it’s not scripted,” he said. “The order is dictated by the audience, so Friday and Saturday night shows will not be the same. You don’t sit in the audience idle.”
