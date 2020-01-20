One last 'Love of It:' Cabaret show's fundraising run to conclude after a decade

“These two organizations have been supportive of our event from the beginning and we are honored to raise awareness about them and their work,” Creighton said. “Over the past three years, we've also been able to donate to local cancer survivors.”

According to Creighton, the show has raised approximately $55,000 through ticket sales and donations. “Being able to say you've helped fund cancer research by buying a ticket and spending an evening listening to great music is an awesome way to give back,” she said. “Decatur is a generous town and the success of this show is just another example of that fact.”

Before the two created the unique show, Largent and Creighton had both been touched by the effects of cancer. Creighton's mother died of pancreatic cancer in 2008, and Largent's father was diagnosed with lymphoma around the same time. He has since gone into remission. The two wanted to help others experiencing similar struggles. “While nothing will ever take away all of the sadness, working on this show, with these people, has mended my heart in ways that were desperately needed,” Creighton said.

Ten years have passed since the first show. The co-creators feel they are ready to move on.

“We have seen other fundraisers not make it.” Largent said. “We thought we should end on top.”