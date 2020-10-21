Pearl Jam gets political again during its hiatus

"We put the record out a while ago and then just kind of went, OK, now what do we do?" McCready said. "We're going to keep going. we're going to keep moving forward, hopefully."

The band, which signs up fans for a voting pledge by texting a five-digit number, hoped the tour would wind through swing states like Pennsylvania closer to the Nov. 3 election where they could push from their stage their PJ Votes campaign — vote by mail, recruit three friends and don't wait.

Frontman Eddie Vedder posted step-by-step photos on his Instagram page on how to vote by mail. Vedder has long been a fierce critic of President Donald Trump and has cursed him out on live shows and the latest album.

"We definitely have grown to be more active, for sure, and it's become part of our identity," Gossard said. "Everybody in the band plays a role in it at this point, for sure. We feed off each other. When one of us is successful in terms of raising awareness or generosity and really doing something that's really helpful, it really inspires all of us to continue that tradition and support that across the band."

Pearl Jam played its first show 30 years ago on October 22, 1990 and the hiatus crimped an anniversary celebration.