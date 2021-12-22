Pork Tornadoes set to perform on Devon Amphitheater

DECATUR — The Pork Tornadoes may be Iowa's favorite party band, but they will cross the state line to perform on the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater stage this summer.
Their performances cover a wide range of popular hits from Chris Stapleton, Beyonce, Phil Collins, Blink-182, Cyndi Lauper, Kings of Leon, Tom Petty and Lizzo.
The Devon is announcing some of its headliners this week, with daily announcements at 8 a.m. and noon.
Dates for each performance will be announced later. Single show tickets will not be available until early 2022; however, lawn and pit season tickets and gift cards are now on sale. For more information, visit The Devon Facebook page or www.devonamphitheater.com.
