Postmodern Jukebox jazzes up Christmas

The ensemble of 11 versatile musicians encourages their audiences to become part of the show. They engage the crowd in singing along and moving around.

“We invite them to get up and dance and clap,” Kubota said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

PMJ made themselves known to the public by reworking popular music into swing and jazz numbers more than five years ago. The ‘new’ songs were easily found on Youtube. Songs, such as Radiohead’s “Creep” and “All About that Bass” by Meghan Trainor, gave the group a face and a new audience.

Christmas music was not off limits for PMJ. The stage performance adds color to an already festive show. The Christmas stage is set with holiday decorations, including trees, toys and a fake fireplace. Singers, musicians and tap dancers make up the rest of the evening’s festivities.

“We all have a common ground,” Kubota said. “We have a ton of great musicians steeped in jazz.”

The live show incorporates improvisational moves often utilized in jazz.

“Who doesn't love a good sax or guitar solo?” Kubota said.