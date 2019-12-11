Postmodern Jukebox jazzes up Christmas

DECATUR — No matter the song, music can have a nostalgic feel when a jazz sound is added.
Christmas music is no exception.
The popular Youtube act Postmodern Jukebox has created a stage show for the holidays, “A Very Postmodern Christmas.”
“We are performing vintage covers of modern pop songs,” said Adam Kubota, band leader and one of the original members PMJ. “It has a vintage filter.”
The Christmas tour will stop by the area on Saturday, Dec. 14, at Kirkland Fine Arts Center on the Millikin University Campus.
Classic holiday music such as “The Christmas Song” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” are on their list of favorite tunes. “But we have some surprises,” Kubota said.
According to Kubota, the arrangement of Christmas songs offer mash-ups of traditional tunes with added old school swing. Along with a jazz sound, the music incorporates classic Broadway and Motown characteristics.
“But it is a total party,” Kubota said. “We don’t just sit down and watch.”
The ensemble of 11 versatile musicians encourages their audiences to become part of the show. They engage the crowd in singing along and moving around.
“We invite them to get up and dance and clap,” Kubota said.
You have free articles remaining.
PMJ made themselves known to the public by reworking popular music into swing and jazz numbers more than five years ago. The ‘new’ songs were easily found on Youtube. Songs, such as Radiohead’s “Creep” and “All About that Bass” by Meghan Trainor, gave the group a face and a new audience.
Christmas music was not off limits for PMJ. The stage performance adds color to an already festive show. The Christmas stage is set with holiday decorations, including trees, toys and a fake fireplace. Singers, musicians and tap dancers make up the rest of the evening’s festivities.
“We all have a common ground,” Kubota said. “We have a ton of great musicians steeped in jazz.”
The live show incorporates improvisational moves often utilized in jazz.
“Who doesn't love a good sax or guitar solo?” Kubota said.
The musicians enjoy creating a unique show infused WITH pop classics. They are all educated and experienced performers, including American Idol contestants and a Berkley College of Music graduate. Many have shared the stage with other artists, such as Sheryl Crow, Beyonce and Diana Ross.
According to Kubota, the performers have a good bond on stage.
“We are having fun,” he said about the performances. “We are playing for each other, not just the audience.”
Decatur Christmas Parade 2019
GALLERY-Christmas-Parade-01-120819.JPG
GALLERY-Christmas-Parade-02-120819.JPG
GALLERY-Christmas-Parade-03-120819.JPG
GALLERY-Christmas-Parade-04-120819.JPG
GALLERY-Christmas-Parade-05-120819.JPG
GALLERY-Christmas-Parade-06-120819.JPG
GALLERY-Christmas-Parade-07-120819.JPG
GALLERY-Christmas-Parade-08-120819.JPG
GALLERY-Christmas-Parade-09-120819.JPG
GALLERY-Christmas-Parade-10-120819.JPG
DOMINANT
GALLERY-Christmas-Parade-12-120819.JPG
GALLERY-Christmas-Parade-13-120819.JPG
GALLERY-Christmas-Parade-14-120819.JPG
GALLERY-Christmas-Parade-15-120819.JPG
GALLERY-Christmas-Parade-16-120819.JPG
GALLERY-Christmas-Parade-17-120819.JPG
GALLERY-Christmas-Parade-18-120819.JPG
GALLERY-Christmas-Parade-19-120819.JPG
GALLERY-Christmas-Parade-20-120819.JPG
GALLERY-Christmas-Parade-21-120819.JPG
GALLERY-Christmas-Parade-22-120819.JPG
GALLERY-Christmas-Parade-23-120819.JPG
GALLERY-Christmas-Parade-24-120819.JPG
GALLERY-Christmas-Parade-25-120819.JPG
GALLERY-Christmas-Parade-26-120819.JPG
GALLERY-Christmas-Parade-27-120819.JPG
GALLERY-Christmas-Parade-28-120819.JPG
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR