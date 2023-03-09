DECATUR — Mexican singer, composer and songwriter Ramon Ayala will be on the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater stage Sept. 17.

Special guest will be Parranderos Latin Combo.

Ticket prices range from $59 to $139 with fees. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at devonamphitheater.com.

The show will not be included in the 2023 Devon season ticket package.

Ayala has performed as an accordionist and vocalist for more than 40 years. He is credited for inventing modern conjunto music in the 1960s along with his various bands.

A Grammy award winner, Ayala made the charts with the albums “En Vivo… El Hombre Y Su Musica,” “Quemame Los Ojos” and “El Numero Cien.”

PHOTOS: Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater