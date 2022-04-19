Rap Rewind Tour latest addition to Decatur's Devon Amphitheater concert series

DECATUR — The Rap Rewind Tour with Ying Yang Twins, Paul Wall and Yung Joc will be part of the summer concert series at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.
The concert will be at 7 p.m. Friday, July 15, at the Nelson Park outdoor venue.
Ticket prices will range from $25 to $35, plus processing fees.
Tickets will go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, April 22, at www.devonamphitheater.com. This show is not included in the 2022 Devon season ticket package.
The Ying Yang Twins hit singles included “Whistle While You Twurk,” and "Salt Shaker."
Paul Wall has recorded songs such as "Sittin' Sideways," "Drive Slow" and other songs with several artists including Snoop Dogg, Lil' Keke and Cal Wayne.
Yung Joc is a Grammy Award-nominated artist, television personality and producer. His R&B hits include “It’s Goin’ Down” and “I Know You See It.”
