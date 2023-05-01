DECATUR — The 1980's pop star Rick Springfield has been added to the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater's summer lineup.

The show will be Sunday, Aug. 27, at the Nelson Park venue.

Springfield's "I Want My 80s Music Tour" will also feature special guests Paul Young and Tommy Tutone.

Ticket sales, ranging from $45 to $125, will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, May 5, at devonamphitheater.com. The show is not included in the season ticket packet.

Springfield is known for his classic hits "Jessie's Girl," "I've Done Everything for You," and "Don't Talk to Strangers." His work also includes acting roles on the soap opera "General Hospital" and the film "Ricki and the Flash" with Meryl Streep.

Remember Decatur Celebration 2000? Here's a look back in photos That's a wrap Wrapping up The fun begins Centerstage at the celebration That's a wrap Taylor Dayne Taylor Dayne The Dramatics Meat carving Richie Havens Baseball greats feel at home Gun lock distribution Ready for rain Eddie Money Ice cream One-man band show Rain or shine Umbrella protection Rain cancels parade Dreary weather Downpour Scrambler Mr. Potato Head The Tokens Carnival fun