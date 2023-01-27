 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Riley Green joins summer lineup at Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater

DECATUR — The list of Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater acts for the 2023 season continues to grow.

New to the list of performers is country, bluegrass and Southern gospel artist Riley Green. The show is scheduled for July 27 at the Nelson Park venue.

Green is known for songs such as “There Was This Girl” and “I Wish Grandpas Never Died.”

Tickets will go on sale at a later date and will range from $40 to $60. The show will be included in the venue's 2023 season ticket package.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

