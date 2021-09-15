Rock band Three Dog Night to perform in Decatur

DECATUR — For more than 50 years, Three Dog Night has been performing to live audiences.

They will make a stop in Decatur on Saturday, September 18, at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.

Three Dog Night was scheduled to perform during the 2020 Devon summer concert season. The show was postponed due to the pandemic concerns.

The group hit its stride in the 1970s with rock, pop and country songs such as “One,” “Black and White,” “Joy to the World,” and “Mama Told Me.” Much of their music can be heard still today through commercial jingles or movies. The song list, which includes 21 Top 40 hits, fills most of their shows.

“After all these years they give the fans what they want to hear,” said Laure Dunham, who represents Three Dog Night. “The set is packed with only their hits that are all still performed in the original keys.”

The band consists of original founder Danny Hutton, David Morgan both as lead vocals, long time band members Paul Kingery on guitar, Pat Bautz on drums, Howard Lavarae on keyboards and Tim Hutton on bass.

Recommended for you…

The band recently produced a new song they present at the end of their shows. An upcoming studio album is set to be released next year. “Which will be their first new music since 1976,” Dunham said. The a cappella song, titled “Prayer of the Children,” is sung by the entire band.

“It kicks off the encore and gets a fantastic response,” Dunham said.

The band has continued to perform throughout the decades, and credits the fans for their motivation.

“The response they get every show, even for the new song, is amazing and keeps everyone in the band excited to be performing,” Dunham said.

Like many musical groups and performers, the past year was a challenge for the members of Three Dog Night. According to their representative, the band was able to perform a few shows and one drive-in performance during the past year.

“But mostly they stayed in shape vocally and physically,” Dunham said. “They are thrilled to be back on the road.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.