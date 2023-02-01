 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Save the Temple benefit concert scheduled for Saturday

DECATUR — Decatur’s Masonic Temple is part of the city’s history.

A select group of citizens are doing their part to save the building, located at 224 W. William St.

Now the public can help.

A benefit concert, titled Save the Temple, will be from 7 p.m. to midnight, Saturday, Feb. 4, at the temple.

Black History Month message goes far beyond February events

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Those under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a parent. Children under 12 years of age can attend for free with a paid adult.

The nearly 100-year-old structure has several maintenance issues, according to Michael Tasch. However, the concert will feature a few of its highlights. “The show will be in the theater-part of the temple,” he said.

How to use our e-edition feature on our website. 

The bands scheduled to perform include Grateful Dead tribute band Sunshine Daydream and local bands Matt Carter Band and Birds of a Feather, a Fish tribute band. Other entertainment will feature Ees'aBella Bellydance and Ben Gourley and Alyssa Richardson.

“There’s definitely room for dancing and seating as well. There will be lights and a professional sound system,” Tasch said. “It’s going to be a rock concert-feel.”

Food will be provided by Donnie’s Homespun Pizza. Vendors will be available as well during the event.

The concert is an opportunity to check out the theater as well as other areas of the Masonic Temple, Tasch said.

“It has interesting decor,” he said. “But we’re trying to keep this building alive.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

