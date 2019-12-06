Sidewalk Prophets bring Christmas music to Decatur

DECATUR — Christian artists Sidewalk Prophets had so much fun during last year’s “Big Family Christmas Tour,” they wanted to make it an extravaganza for this season.
“Everybody that walks in feels like a family,” said Sidewalk Prophets lead singer Dave Frey. “With their hearts full.”
Sidewalk Prophets' current tour will stop by Decatur on Thursday, Dec. 12, at Maranatha Assembly of God Church. The show is part of their Christmas tour highlighting some of their favorite holiday songs. Their music is played on Christian stations, but the concert will have a collection of Christmas music as well.
The band will be performing their own songs, such as “Live Like That” and “These are the Words I would Say.”
“You have to have a good smattering of our own music,” Frey said.
However, Christmas carols will be the highlight of the evening. “Our own song ‘Glorious Night’ is a must-do,” Frey said.
Other popular classics include “White Christmas,” “Oh Holy Night” and "a fun version of ‘Feliz Navidad’,” Frey said.
Since the concert is a celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ, the band offers treats such as Little Debbie tree snack cakes. The band also promises seasonal activities such as a snowball fight. During the concert, donations will be accepted for a local family in need.
“That is the most powerful part,” Frey said about the show. “All of it goes to them.”
Although they enjoy performing Christmas music for their fans, a few members of the band have a special place in their hearts for the area.
For 13 years, Mahomet native Cal Joslin has been the band’s bassist. Frey was raised in Indiana.
“We love coming back to the Midwest,” Frey said
The band admits Christmas is their favorite time of year. They recently released a deluxe Christmas album “Merry Christmas To You: Great Big Family Edition.”
Sidewalk Prophets holiday songs are popular with their fans as well. “Even in April, people want us to play our Christmas songs,” Frey said.
Although they promise a good time, Frey said they understand the holidays can be tough. However, the band wants to help people feel the celebration of the season.
“It’s like a little party,” Frey said.
