Sidewalk Prophets bring Christmas music to Decatur

Since the concert is a celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ, the band offers treats such as Little Debbie tree snack cakes. The band also promises seasonal activities such as a snowball fight. During the concert, donations will be accepted for a local family in need.

“That is the most powerful part,” Frey said about the show. “All of it goes to them.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Although they enjoy performing Christmas music for their fans, a few members of the band have a special place in their hearts for the area.

For 13 years, Mahomet native Cal Joslin has been the band’s bassist. Frey was raised in Indiana.

“We love coming back to the Midwest,” Frey said

The band admits Christmas is their favorite time of year. They recently released a deluxe Christmas album “Merry Christmas To You: Great Big Family Edition.”

Sidewalk Prophets holiday songs are popular with their fans as well. “Even in April, people want us to play our Christmas songs,” Frey said.

Although they promise a good time, Frey said they understand the holidays can be tough. However, the band wants to help people feel the celebration of the season.