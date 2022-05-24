Skid Row and Warrant ready to rock at the Devon

DECATUR — After nearly 30 years playing for audiences, members of the rock n’ roll band Skid Row take little for granted.

“It’s been a huge exhale,” said guitarist Dave “Snake” Sabo. “It’s happiness, being on the stage all of us together, playing our music, and having that interaction with the audience.”

Skid Row, along with fellow 1980s hair band Warrant, will stop by Decatur on Saturday, May 28, at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in Nelson Park.

The bands began performing again, after the pandemic kept them home, at the beginning of the year. “To have a few hours of escape from what’s going on and the outside world, that’s the biggest thing,” Sabo said. “But that’s always been the biggest thing.”

Sabo continues to have the love of performing. Since he was a teenager in the early 1980s, he played in cover bands performing his favorite bands’ hits, including Iron Maiden and Kiss. “It still remains the same,” he said. “Still today, I see someone singing the lyrics to “18 and Life” or “Youth Gone Wild,” it blows my mind. That means we created something that positively affected these people.”

If You Go WHAT: Live to Rock Tour 2022 with Skid Row and Warrant WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday, May 28 WHERE: Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, Nelson Park, 2686 E. Cantrell St., Decatur TICKETS: $30-$50; online, Decatur Park District offices at 620 E. Riverside Drive, or call 217-422-5911 ON THE WEB: devonamphitheater.com

The interaction between the band and the audience encourages the musicians. “Seeing your audience jumping up and down and celebrating life and music, that’s the big thing I see,” Sabo said.

In 1986, Sabo founded the band with bassist Rachel Bolan in New Jersey. The two still write songs and perform together with Skid Row. The pandemic gave them the chance to relax with family, but also write songs. Although he was able to create new music, Sabo admits he struggled. “When he (Bolan) and I write, we’re at our best when we’re in a room together, when we’re face to face, when there’s a dialogue occurring,” Sabo said. “Skype, it’s not the same.”

When bands were allowed to meet together, Skid Row was able to produce enough music for an album, which will be released on Oct. 14. The song “The Gangs All Here” will be their first single. “It’s a really fun song,” Sabo said. “It’s a breath of fresh air for us, a feel good song.”

Sabo credits live music for bringing life back into local communities. “It is so important for the overall mood,” he said. “We need that escape, we need that release.”

After 30 years, Skid Row has adjusted their music to the times. Sabo understands the importance of change, “as long as you keep the same soul,” he said. “We just need to be reminded of who we are.”

Skid Row’s audiences have grown along with the band, but now they bring their children to the shows. “You’re getting a whole new generation of people being exposed to what you do,” Sabo said. “People pass it down.”

