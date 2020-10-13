South Korean boy band BTS makes Billboard history

It’s no secret BTS is dynamite on the music charts, and the South Korean boy band has made Billboard history by landing at both No. 1 and No. 2 on the Hot 100.

With “Savage Love” beating out “Dynamite” for the top spot, BTS is the first group to achieve such a feat since the Black Eyed Peas dominated the Hot 100 with “Boom Boom Pow” and “I Gotta Feeling” for four weeks in the summer of 2009.

Jason Derulo, Jawsh 685 and BTS dropped their “Savage Love (Laxed — Siren Beat)” remix earlier this month, while the K-pop sensation’s hit single “Dynamite” arrived at No. 1 on the Hot 100 in September. The latter — which also happened to be members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook’s first No. 1 track (if you can believe it) — previously held the top position for three nonconsecutive weeks.

“Savage Love” also marks Derulo’s second No. 1 — 11 years after 2009’s “Whatcha Say” — and Jawsh 685’s first.

According to Billboard, “‘Savage Love’ drew 16 million U.S. streams (up 32%) and sold 76,000 downloads (up 814%) in the week ending Oct. 8. It also tallied 70.6 million radio airplay audience impressions in the week ending Oct. 11.”