Strike up the band . . . online: Decatur Municipal Band features past performances

DECATUR — Like so many other entertainment venues and artists, the Decatur Municipal Band has had to cancel their June and July 2020 performances.

“The band, which is in its 163rd season, gratefully acknowledges the support of the Decatur community and looks forward in hope to the possibility of resuming its live Monday night Central Park concerts in August,” Band Director Jim Culbertson said in a press release.

However, the band has adjusted to the times.

Past recordings of fall concerts at Tabernacle Baptist Church, dating from 2006 to 2019, will be available for viewing at 7 p.m. on Mondays at Facebook.com/DecaturMuni/ .

The first of the free concerts will be available June 1 (Monday) and continue through July.

Culbertson and emcee Jayson Albright will host each broadcast with commentary and conversations with special guests, including members of the Muni board, band, soloists and vocalists.

For more information, visit the website www.DecaturMuni.Band.