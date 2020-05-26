Strike up the band . . . online: Decatur Municipal Band features past performances

DECATUR — Like so many other entertainment venues and artists, the Decatur Municipal Band has had to cancel their June and July 2020 performances.
“The band, which is in its 163rd season, gratefully acknowledges the support of the Decatur community and looks forward in hope to the possibility of resuming its live Monday night Central Park concerts in August,” Band Director Jim Culbertson said in a press release.
However, the band has adjusted to the times.
Past recordings of fall concerts at Tabernacle Baptist Church, dating from 2006 to 2019, will be available for viewing at 7 p.m. on Mondays at Facebook.com/DecaturMuni/ .
The first of the free concerts will be available June 1 (Monday) and continue through July.
Culbertson and emcee Jayson Albright will host each broadcast with commentary and conversations with special guests, including members of the Muni board, band, soloists and vocalists.
For more information, visit the website www.DecaturMuni.Band.
The 2020 Municipal Band’s pre-recorded concert schedule:
June 1 (Monday)
Fall concert performance Oct. 8, 2019
Guest vocalist: Andrea Pope
Clarinet soloist: John Gorecki
Guest commentary: Steve Schepper, Pope and Gorecki
June 8
Fall concert performance Oct. 9, 2018
40th celebration for Jim C., 30th celebration for Shirley Kistler
Guest vocalist: Trevor May
Bassoon soloists: Chris Raymond and Claire Taylor
Guest commentary: TBA
June 15
Fall concert performance Oct. 10, 2017
160th anniversary year, commission work by Julie Giroux
Guest vocalist: Zach Garrett
Percussion soloists: Aaron Villarreal
Guest commentary: TBA
June 22
Fall concert performance Oct. 11, 2016
Guest vocalist: Kristin Moore
Trumpet soloist: Dennis Jones
Guest commentary: TBA
June 29
Fall concert performance Oct. 6, 2015
Guest vocalist: Ann Borders
Trumpet soloist: Ronald Romm
Guest commentary: TBA
July 6
Patriotic theme night: highlights from fall concerts: 2006-2019
Guest vocalist: Ann Borders, Elizabeth Barnabe, Kristin Moore, Zach Garret, Opus 24
Guest commentary: TBA
July 13
Fall concert performance Oct. 7, 2014
Guest vocalist: Zach Garrett
Guest pianist: Michael Scherer
Guest commentary: TBA
July 20
Fall concert performance Oct. 8, 2013
Guest vocalist: Elizabeth Baranabe
Guest artist: Orv Graham
Guest commentary: TBA
July 27
Fall concert performance Oct. 9, 2012
Guest vocalist: Andrea Pope
Guest artist: Eric Hansen
Guest commentary: TBA
Aug. 3
Fall concert performance Oct. 11, 2011
Guest vocalist: Julie and Kristin Shafer
Guest artist: Perry Rask
Guest commentary: TBA
Aug. 10
Fall concert performance Oct. 12, 2010
Guest vocalist: Leann Schuering
Guest artist: Dennis Jones and Pete Harris
Guest commentary: TBA
Aug. 17
Fall concert performance Oct. 13, 2009
Guest vocalist: Ann Borders
Guest artist: Pete Harris
Guest commentary: TBA
Aug.24
Fall concert performance Oct. 9, 2007
Guest vocal ensemble: OPUS 24, Milt Scott, director
Guest commentary: TBA
Aug. 31
Fall concert performance Oct. 10, 2006
Previously recorded video at Decatur Civic Center Theater
150th anniversary year, commission work by Philip Sparke
Guest vocalist: Elizabeth Barnabe
Guest flute soloist: Laurie Glencross
