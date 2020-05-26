You are the owner of this article.
Strike up the band . . . online: Decatur Municipal Band features past performances
Strike up the band . . . online: Decatur Municipal Band features past performances

DECATUR — Like so many other entertainment venues and artists, the Decatur Municipal Band has had to cancel their June and July 2020 performances.

“The band, which is in its 163rd season, gratefully acknowledges the support of the Decatur community and looks forward in hope to the possibility of resuming its live Monday night Central Park concerts in August,” Band Director Jim Culbertson said in a press release.

However, the band has adjusted to the times.

Past recordings of fall concerts at Tabernacle Baptist Church, dating from 2006 to 2019, will be available for viewing at 7 p.m. on Mondays at Facebook.com/DecaturMuni/ .

The first of the free concerts will be available June 1 (Monday) and continue through July.

Culbertson and emcee Jayson Albright will host each broadcast with commentary and conversations with special guests, including members of the Muni board, band, soloists and vocalists.

For more information, visit the website www.DecaturMuni.Band.

The 2020 Municipal Band’s pre-recorded concert schedule:

June 1 (Monday)

Fall concert performance Oct. 8, 2019

Guest vocalist: Andrea Pope

Clarinet soloist: John Gorecki

Guest commentary: Steve Schepper, Pope and Gorecki

June 8

Fall concert performance Oct. 9, 2018

40th celebration for Jim C., 30th celebration for Shirley Kistler

Guest vocalist: Trevor May

Bassoon soloists: Chris Raymond and Claire Taylor

Guest commentary: TBA

June 15

Fall concert performance Oct. 10, 2017

160th anniversary year, commission work by Julie Giroux

Guest vocalist: Zach Garrett

Percussion soloists: Aaron Villarreal

Guest commentary: TBA

June 22

Fall concert performance Oct. 11, 2016

Guest vocalist: Kristin Moore

Trumpet soloist: Dennis Jones

Guest commentary: TBA

June 29

Fall concert performance Oct. 6, 2015

Guest vocalist: Ann Borders

Trumpet soloist: Ronald Romm

Guest commentary: TBA

July 6

Patriotic theme night: highlights from fall concerts: 2006-2019

Guest vocalist: Ann Borders, Elizabeth Barnabe, Kristin Moore, Zach Garret, Opus 24

Guest commentary: TBA

July 13

Fall concert performance Oct. 7, 2014

Guest vocalist: Zach Garrett

Guest pianist: Michael Scherer

Guest commentary: TBA

July 20

Fall concert performance Oct. 8, 2013

Guest vocalist: Elizabeth Baranabe

Guest artist: Orv Graham

Guest commentary: TBA

July 27

Fall concert performance Oct. 9, 2012

Guest vocalist: Andrea Pope

Guest artist: Eric Hansen

Guest commentary: TBA

Aug. 3

Fall concert performance Oct. 11, 2011

Guest vocalist: Julie and Kristin Shafer

Guest artist: Perry Rask

Guest commentary: TBA

Aug. 10

Fall concert performance Oct. 12, 2010

Guest vocalist: Leann Schuering

Guest artist: Dennis Jones and Pete Harris

Guest commentary: TBA

Aug. 17

Fall concert performance Oct. 13, 2009

Guest vocalist: Ann Borders

Guest artist: Pete Harris

Guest commentary: TBA

Aug.24

Fall concert performance Oct. 9, 2007

Guest vocal ensemble: OPUS 24, Milt Scott, director

Guest commentary: TBA

Aug. 31

Fall concert performance Oct. 10, 2006

Previously recorded video at Decatur Civic Center Theater

150th anniversary year, commission work by Philip Sparke

Guest vocalist: Elizabeth Barnabe

Guest flute soloist: Laurie Glencross

From the Archives: Decatur Municipal Band

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

