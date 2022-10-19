Sullivan's Little Theatre to host fundraiser with popular artists

SULLIVAN — Two well-known musical talents are scheduled to come together on one stage.

Little Theatre on the Square Executive Director John Stephens and World Championship Old Time Piano player Julie McClarey-Smith will be performing two shows for the Little Theatre fundraiser, An Evening with John and Julie, Oct. 28 and 30, on the Sullivan stage.

Stephens and McClarey-Smith say they enjoy performing together, but have had few opportunities to do so. “I have always wanted to do something like this with her,” Stephens said. “And she didn’t even hesitate when I asked.”

In the past, Little Theatre has hosted fundraisers in various locations, other than the theater. “Why aren’t we showcasing our best asset, which is the theater that we have?,” Stephens asked before the planning began.

Instead of inviting artists from around the country to perform for the fundraiser, the directors wanted to use local talent. Stephens will be accompanied by pianist Kelly Sullivan, when he isn’t performing with McClarey-Smith.

Half of the 90-minute show will be devoted to Stephens and give him the opportunity to showcase some of his favorite music.

“I’m telling the history of why I came to Little Theatre on the Square,” he said. “From my very first solo that I had in third grade to things that I’ve done at Little Theatre, I put together a medley of songs, all the things that as a casting director and producer that I wish I could have cast myself in, but I didn’t. I let somebody else do it.”

If You Go WHAT: An Evening with John and Julie WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28; 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 WHERE: Little Theatre on the Square, 16 E. Harrison St., Sullivan TICKETS: $25; online or call 217-728-7375 ON THE WEB: www.thelittletheatre.org

Before he arrived in Sullivan, Stephens worked with the Decatur Park Singers, taught at St. James Catholic School in Decatur and is a Millikin University graduate with a degree in music education. He has few opportunities to perform on stage.

“But I remembered why I don’t do it,” Stephens said. “It’s a lot of work.”

Fortunately, he convinced another music director to join him.

Last year McClarey-Smith said she was going to take a break from planning holiday performances. “Then this opportunity came up at the Little Theatre,” she said.

For nearly six years, the piano player organized the Salvation Army’s holiday piano concert, where she chose the musicians and the music.

The Salvation Army Christmas Concert will continue, but without McClarey-Smith as the leader. “I’m just playing a couple of numbers,” she said. “They are having the Salvation Army Band headline it.”

With a relationship already established with Little Theatre, McClarey-Smith was ready to try it again. “It’s just two shows,” she said. “I’m doing half the show and John’s doing half the show. And we’re doing some things together.”

McClarey-Smith is well-known as a ragtime piano player. She often performs big band arrangements along with other styles. The Little Theatre fundraiser will highlight her popular sound as well as a mix of gospel, Broadway pieces, popular and patriotic songs. “It’s a big variety and a lot of fun music,” she said. “Something for everyone.”

The stage will be displayed on two large screens giving the audience a clear view of the entire show. “No matter where you sit, people can see my hands,” McClarey-Smith said.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward the general operation of the theater. Stephens said he needs to raise a minimum of $450,000 to keep the theater going each year.

Little Theatre’s 2023 season ticket sales began in August with positive results. Stephens gives partial credit to the selection of shows, such as “Jersey Boys,” “The Great American Trailer Park Musical,” “Driving Miss Daisy,” “Escape to Margaritaville,” “Million Dollar Quartet” and “Church Basement Ladies Two.” Other upcoming shows include plays for school children and the Christmas musical “White Christmas.”

“People are just excited to be back,” he said.