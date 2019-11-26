Swift selling shirt inspired by past albums

A “Fearless” Taylor Swift just launched merchandise inspired by her back catalog, basically baiting Big Machine Label Group and Scooter Braun to “Speak Now” or forever hold their peace.
The pop sensation unveiled the new threads on her website Monday, a day after she performed her old songs at the American Music Awards, in spite of alleged attempts by her former label to prevent her from singing tracks from her first six studio albums — which music mogul Braun controversially acquired.
The black-and-white shirt is modeled after Swift’s AMAs costume, which she wore while performing a medley of her greatest hits to celebrate being crowned artist of the decade. The outfit prominently featured her earlier album titles — “Taylor Swift,” “Fearless,” “Speak Now,” “Red,” “1989” and “Reputation” — which many perceived as a silent dig at Big Machine.
Notably absent from the long-sleeve shirt was “Lover” — a.k.a. Swift’s latest effort.
The AMAs drama began days before the actual ceremony when Swift blasted Big Machine, Braun and label founder Scott Borchetta on social media for allegedly forbidding her
Big Machine’s team promptly responded to her claims
Not backing down, Swift’s team raged back via a Twitter post from the singer-songwriter’s rep, Tree Paine.
“Yesterday Scott Borchetta, CEO and founder of Big Machine Label Group, flatly denied the request for both American Music Awards and Netflix,” Paine’s statement said. “Please notice in Big Machine’s statement, they never actually deny either claim that Taylor said last night.”
Come showtime Sunday, a triumphant Swift belted her oldies anyway
“The fact is that the last year of my life had the most amazing times and the hardest things I’ve gone through, a lot of things that haven’t been public,” Swift said as she accepted the award for artist of the year in her second speech of the night. “I wanted to thank you for being the thing that’s been constant in life. This industry is really weird.”
Whether Big Machine plans to respond to her new back catalog-inspired merch with a copyright complaint and eventual “We never said she couldn’t sell merchandise” damage control statement remains to be seen. The edgy monochrome shirt is on sale now for $40.