T-Pain added to Devon summer lineup

DECATUR — T-Pain is the latest addition to the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater’s summer concert lineup.

The show, which is not part of the season ticket package, will be Thursday, June 8. Tickets for this show will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 3, at devonamphitheater.com.

Devon Email Club pre-sale will be from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, March 2. Sign up for email club in the blue box on the homepage.

Tickets range in price from $45 to $80.

T-Pain is a rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer, as well as a drift driver, author, gaming system creator and actor.

Since emerging on the scene in 2004, he has earned six Grammy Awards and his song “All I Do Is Win” soundtracked President Barack Obama’s entry into the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. He also was the first winner of “The Masked Singer” on Fox.